Wake Up With BWW 1/8: CHOIR BOY Officially Opens, and More!

Today, we're bringing you all of the top news from around the Broadway World. Firstly, Actors' Equity is going on strike following the 'Not a Lab Rat' campaign to increase salary for developmental labs, as well as get profit sharing for lab participants.

In more exciting news, Chaz Bono recently stopped by The Cher Show as well as Pretty Woman and we've got all the pics from backstage!

As for tonight? The official opening of Choir Boy on Broadway!

1) Actors' Equity on Strike For Developmental Work with Broadway League

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, the Broadway community has been taking a stand with Actors' Equity in the 'Not a Lab Rat' campaign, to increase the minimum salary for developmental labs, as well as get profit sharing for lab participants.. (more...)

2) GREASE and MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Star Derek Keeling Dies

BroadwayWorld is sad to share an obituary for Derek Keeling, released today by the family that reveals his passing on December 12, 2018. No cause of death or further information has been released.(more...)

3) Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, Broadway-Bound MOULIN ROUGE, And More Winners Announced For The 2018 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards!

We are pleased to announce the winners for the 2018 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards, brought to you by BroadwayHD! Nominations were reader-submitted and voted on by you - the local theatergoers!. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: Chaz Bono Gets Groovy Visiting THE CHER SHOW

Chaz Bono enjoyed his share of Broadway this weekend, which of course had to include The Cher Show. He popped backstage to say hello to the stars, check out the photos below!. (more...)

5) Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel Begin Performances in WAITRESS January 7

As previously announced, beginning January 7, Sara Bareilles, will return to Waitress in the role of Jenna, joined by Tony Award-winner, Gavin Creel as Dr. Pomatter for a limited engagement through February 3, 2019.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-CHOIR BOY officially opens on Broadway tonight!

For half a century, the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys has been dedicated to the education of strong, ethical black men. One talented student has been waiting for years to take his rightful place as the leader of the legendary gospel choir. But can he make his way through the hallowed halls of this institution if he sings in his own key?

The play is written by Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney(Moonlight, The Brother/Sister Plays) and directed by Drama Desk Award nominee Trip Cullman.

The cast features Nicholas L. Ashe(Junior Blake), Daniel Bellomy(Ensemble), Jonathan Burke(Ensemble), Gerald Caesar(Ensemble), John Clay III(Anthony Justin "AJ" James), Chuck Cooper(Headmaster Marrow), Caleb Eberhardt (David Heard), Marcus Gladney (Ensemble), J. Quinton Johnson(Bobby Marrow), Austin Pendleton (Mr. Pendleton) and Jeremy Pope (Pharus Jonathan Young).

BWW Exclusive: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest Jeremy Jordan

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts.

Today's guest? Jeremy Jordan!

Jeremy Jordan is a Tony and Grammy-nominated actor and singer. He starred for the past three years on the CBS and CW hit, Supergirl. He was a series regular on NBC's musical drama, Smash, and he starred opposite Anna Kendrick in the film adaptation of Jason Robert Brown's beloved musical, The Last 5 Years. On Broadway, he originated the role of 'Jack Kelly' in Disney's hit musical, Newsies. He originated the role of 'Clyde Barrow' in Broadway's Bonnie & Clyde, and got his Broadway start in Rock of Ages.

Set Your DVR...

-Neil Patrick Harris will appear on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers tonight!

-Brian Tyree Henry will appear on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN tonight!

What we're geeking out over: Get A First Look At SPAMILTON on Tour

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the North American tour of the acclaimed musical comedy, Spamilton: An American Parody. The tour launched at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH on December 20, 2018 and is now on tour across the country, playing ten multi-week engagements in its first season.

The cast features Chuckie Benson, Ani Djirdjirian, Marissa Hecker, Brandon Kinley, Adrian Lopez, Dominic Pecikonis, Datus Puryear, and Music Director Curtis Reynolds at the piano.

What we're watching: Billy Porter Goes Acoustic in Original Song 'Love The Pain Away'

Broadway & Pose Star Billy Porter has teamed up with Broadway YouTuber Michael Korte to deliver some vocal magic! For Korte's 'One Take' acoustic sessions, Billy sings his original song 'Love The Pain Away'

Billy Porter is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning singer, composer, actor, playwright and director from Pittsburgh, PA. He originated the role of 'Lola' in the Broadway hit Kinky Boots. Other theatre: Shuffle Along, Miss Saigon, Five Guys..., Grease, Smokey Joe's..., Dreamgirls, Angels in America,The Merchant of Venice, Radiant Baby, Birdie Blue, Songs for a New World, Ghetto Superstar (one-man show),Topdog/Underdog, King Lear.

Social Butterfly: Chaz Bono Visits the Cast of PRETTY WOMAN

On Saturday night, the cast of Pretty Woman got an exciting visit from none other than Chaz Bono!

Based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, this modern spin on Cinderella is the story of Vivian, a spirited diamond in the rough who dreams of a better life. A star-crossed meeting with Edward, a shrewd corporate raider from New York who is lost in Hollywood, turns a simple business deal into a week of romance and a journey of self-discovery for both Vivian and Edward. This contemporary theatrical take on the iconic love story will sweep a new generation off their feet and make them believe in the power of "Happily Ever After."

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL stars Samantha Barks as 'Vivian' opposite three-time Tony Award nominee and Laurence Olivier Award winner Andy Karl( Groundhog Day, Rocky) as 'Edward,' with Tony Award nominee Orfeh (Legally Blonde) as 'Kit,' Eric Anderson (Waitress) as 'Mr. Thompson,' Jason Danieley (The Full Monty) as 'Philip Stuckey,' and Kingsley Leggs as 'James Morse.'

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Harriet Harris, who turns 64 today!

Harris is a Tony Award-winning alumna of The Acting Company whose Company credits include Chapeau, Mother Courage, Camino Real, The Voice of My Own, Five by Tenn, The White Devil, Split, Domino Courts, Broadway, Romeo and Juliet, Elizabeth I, and King Lear. She has appeared on Broadway in It Shoulda Been You, Cinderella, Cry-Baby, Old Acquaintance, Thoroughly Modern Millie (2002 Tony and Drama Desk Awards), and The Man Who Came to Dinner. Her Off-Broadway credits include Me and My Girl (City Center Encores), The Low Road, The Roads to Home, Standing On Ceremony, Yeast Nation, Little Me (City Center Encores), Jeffrey (Drama Desk nomination), Bella, and Belle of Byelorussia(Drama Desk nomination). She has appeared in films including Phantom Thread, Love is Strange, Memento, Nurse Betty, Addams Family Values, and on television as Felicia Tillman on "Desperate Housewives" and Bebe Glazer on "Frasier."

