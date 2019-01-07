VIDEO: Billy Porter Goes Acoustic in Original Song 'Love The Pain Away'

Broadway & Pose Star Billy Porter has teamed up with Broadway YouTuber Michael Korte to deliver some vocal magic! For Korte's 'One Take' acoustic sessions, Billy sings his original song 'Love The Pain Away'

Watch the video below!

'One Take' was filmed by Baxter Stapleton and features vocalists India Carney, Lencia Kebede & Eric Lyn. Billy is supported by The Sanctuary Band.

Previous Broadway stars to appear on Korte's 'One Take' include Mykal Kilgore, Mj Rodriguez & Ciara Renee.

Korte is known for his videos viral videos #HAM4BEY & Queens Sing King & more!

Billy Porter is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning singer, composer, actor, playwright and director from Pittsburgh, PA. As a recording artist, Porter's solo albums include his first CD, Untitled, on A&M records, At the Corner of Broadway + Soul - LIVE on Sh-K-Boom Records, and Billy's Back on Broadway, on Concord Records. He originated the role of 'Lola' in the Broadway hit Kinky Boots, which won him 2013 Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Other theatre: Shuffle Along, Miss Saigon, Five Guys..., Grease, Smokey Joe's..., Dreamgirls, Angels in America,The Merchant of Venice, Radiant Baby, Birdie Blue, Songs for a New World, Ghetto Superstar (one-man show),Topdog/Underdog, King Lear.

His play, While I Yet Live, premiered in 2015 at Primary Stages. As a director, his credits include Topdog/Underdog and The Colored Museum (both for Huntington Theatre Company); Film/TV: "Law & Order: SVU," "So You Think You Can Dance" (as a guest judge), "The Broken Hearts Club," "Shake Rattle & Roll," "The Big C," The Humbling, starring Al Pacino, Baz Luhrmann's The Get Down. Porter's concerts credits include opening act for Rosie O'Donnell and Aretha Franklin, Carnegie Hall, John McDaniel and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, as well as The Buffalo Philharmonic.

