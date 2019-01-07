Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest Jeremy Jordan

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018 .

For more on Little Known Facts, click here!

Jeremy Jordan is a Tony and Grammy-nominated actor and singer. He starred for the past three years on the CBS and CW hit, Supergirl. He can be heard as the voice of 'Varian' in Disney Channel's animated series, Tangled, based on the 2010 hit movie. Earlier, he was a series regular on NBC's musical drama, Smash, and he starred opposite Anna Kendrick in the film adaptation of Jason Robert Brown's beloved musical, The Last 5 Years. He was honored with the Rising Star award at the Napa Film Festival for his work on that film. Jeremy also starred opposite Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton in Todd Graff's Warner Bros. picture, Joyful Noise. On Broadway, he originated the role of 'Jack Kelly' in Disney's hit musical, Newsies, earning Tony, Grammy and Drama Desk nominations. He reprised the role in 2016 in Disney's nationwide release of Newsies, taped live onstage at LA's Pantages Theatre. Jeremy originated the role of 'Clyde Barrow' in Broadway's Bonnie & Clyde, for which he won the Theatre World Award. He got his Broadway start in Rock of Ages, and he then starred as 'Tony' in the most recent Broadway revival of West Side Story.

