Wake Up With BWW 1/7: Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel Begin in WAITRESS, and More!

1) Video Flashback: Bernadette Peters, Cher, and Bob Mackie on The John Davidson Show in 1981

by Stage Tube

We all know and love these three icons, but who knew that Bernadette Peters, Cher, and Bob Mackie all appeared on the same episode of The John Davidson Show in 1981?. (more...)

2) Please Don't Go-Go! HEAD OVER HEELS Takes Final Broadway Bow January 6

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Head Over Heels will conclude its Broadway run today, January 6, after 188 regular performances and 37 previews. The new musical opened at the Hudson Theatre on July 26th.. (more...)

3) The Sun Sets on ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, Closing January 6

by Julie Musbach

The Tony Award winning Best Revival Once On This Island closes today, Sunday, January 6, 2019. The production played 29 previews and 458 performances.. (more...)

4) TORCH SONG Plays Final Performance on Broadway January 6

by Stephanie Wild

The acclaimed production of Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song ends its run today, January 6, 2019 at the Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street). The play will embark on a national tour launching fall 2019 at Los Angeles' Center Theatre Group at the Ahmanson Theatre. The national tour will star Michael Urie, reprising his lauded Broadway performance as Arnold Beckoff.. (more...)

5) The Ensemblist Launches Podcast Miniseries DOUBLETAPPED

The Ensemblist, the online advocate for talented artists working in theatre ensembles, launches a new podcast mini-series today: "Doubletapped.". (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Gavin Creel and Sara Bareilles begin performances in WAITRESS tonight!

Sara Bareilles, will return to Waitress in the role of Jenna, joined by Tony Award-winner, Gavin Creel as Dr. Pomatter for a limited engagement January 7 to February 3, 2019.

-Cuba Gooding, Jr. returns to CHICAGO tonight!

Academy Award winner and Emmy nominee Cuba Gooding Jr. returns to Broadway as the smooth-talking lawyer "Billy Flynn," through Sunday, February 10, 2019 (five weeks only) at Broadway's Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th Street).

Cuba Gooding Jr. reprises his role as "Billy Flynn" after recently playing the role on Broadway from Oct. 6 - Nov. 18, 2018. He originated the part (in his West End stage debut) earlier this year in the 2018 London production of Chicago, currently playing at The Phoenix Theatre.

What we're geeking out over: Glenn Close Offers Insight on SUNSET BOULEVARD Film, Saying 'We Hope to Start Shooting This Year'

A film adaptation of Sunset Boulevard has been teased for quite some time, with Glenn Close reprising her role of Norma. Now, Close has confirmed to Variety that "[they] hope to start shooting this year."

Based on Billy Wilder's classic Academy Award-winning film, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning Best Musical SUNSET BOULEVARD features a celebrated book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton.

What we're watching: See Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell in the First FOSSE/VERDON Teaser

Social Butterfly: Watch the Final Act One Finale of BAT OUT OF HELL in London!

The FINAL End of Act 1 ??Raise your horns and relive the incredible 'Bat Out of Hell'...and a eruption of applause @DominionTheatre! pic.twitter.com/4VP30NsDiB - Bat Out Of Hell (@BatTheMusical) January 5, 2019

Bat Out Of Hell played its final performance in London today, January 5, at the Dominion Theatre. To celebrate the run, the show's official Twitter account shared a video of the final act one finale.

Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical premiered in 2017 at the Manchester Opera House and then played a wildly successful engagement at London's Coliseum, winning the Evening Standard Award for Best Musical, before rocking Canadian audiences with a critically acclaimed run at Toronto's Mirvish Theatre. It opened at London's Dominion Theatre in April to critical acclaim.

