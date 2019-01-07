Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, Broadway-Bound MOULIN ROUGE, And More Winners Announced For The 2018 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards!
We are pleased to announce the winners for the 2018 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards, brought to you by BroadwayHD! Nominations were reader-submitted and voted on by you - the local theatergoers!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2017 through September 30, 2018.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Congratulations to all the winners!
Best Actor in a Musical
Aaron Tveit - MOULIN ROUGE - Emerson Colonial Theatre
Best Actor in a Play
Charlie Neuhauser - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF A DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Weston Drama Workshop
Best Actress in a Musical
Karen Olivo - MOULIN ROUGE - Emerson Colonial Theatre
Best Actress in a Play
Sara Sneed - A FEW GOOD MEN - Cotuit Center for the Arts
Best Creative Team
MOULIN ROUGE - Emerson Colonial Theatre
Best Director
Alex Timbers - MOULIN ROUGE - Emerson Colonial
Best Drama
A FEW GOOD MEN - Cotuit Center for the Arts
Best Ensemble
NEWSIES - Weston Drama Workshop
Best Musical
MOULIN ROUGE - Emerson Colonial Theatre
Best Original Concept for a Musical
MOULIN ROUGE - Emerson Colonial Theatre
Best Original Concept for a Play
A FEW GOOD MEN - Cotuit Center for the Arts
Best Score of a Musical
Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard (with Michael Farrell & Guy Sigsworth) - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - American Repertory Theater
