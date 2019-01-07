Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, Broadway-Bound MOULIN ROUGE, And More Winners Announced For The 2018 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards!

We are pleased to announce the winners for the 2018 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards, brought to you by BroadwayHD! Nominations were reader-submitted and voted on by you - the local theatergoers!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2017 through September 30, 2018.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Congratulations to all the winners!

Best Actor in a Musical

Aaron Tveit - MOULIN ROUGE - Emerson Colonial Theatre

Best Actor in a Play

Charlie Neuhauser - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF A DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Weston Drama Workshop

Best Actress in a Musical

Karen Olivo - MOULIN ROUGE - Emerson Colonial Theatre

Best Actress in a Play

Sara Sneed - A FEW GOOD MEN - Cotuit Center for the Arts

Best Creative Team

MOULIN ROUGE - Emerson Colonial Theatre

Best Director

Alex Timbers - MOULIN ROUGE - Emerson Colonial

Best Drama

A FEW GOOD MEN - Cotuit Center for the Arts

Best Ensemble

NEWSIES - Weston Drama Workshop

Best Musical

MOULIN ROUGE - Emerson Colonial Theatre

Best Original Concept for a Musical

MOULIN ROUGE - Emerson Colonial Theatre

Best Original Concept for a Play

A FEW GOOD MEN - Cotuit Center for the Arts

Best Score of a Musical

Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard (with Michael Farrell & Guy Sigsworth) - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - American Repertory Theater

