Photo Flash: Chaz Bono Gets Groovy Visiting THE CHER SHOW

Chaz Bono enjoyed his share of Broadway this weekend, which of course had to include The Cher Show. He popped backstage to say hello to the stars, check out the photos below!

The Cher Show stars Tony Award nominee Stephanie J. Block (Falsettos, The Mystery of Edwin Drood), Teal Wicks (Wicked, Finding Neverland), and Micaela Diamond (Broadway debut) in the role of the iconic singer and actress at various times in her life and career. They are joined by Tony Award nominee Jarrod Spector (Beautiful, Jersey Boys) as Sonny Bono, Tony Award nominee Michael Berresse (Kiss Me, Kate; A Chorus Line) as Bob Mackie, Michael Campayno(Wicked) as Rob Camilletti, Matthew Hydzik (West Side Story, Side Show) as Gregg Allman, Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Prince of Broadway, Side Show)as Georgia Holt, and Dee Roscioli (Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof) as the Standby for Star and Lady.

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever.

For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way.

The Cher Show is her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: The kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon. The Cher Show is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequins shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images

