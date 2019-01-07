VIDEO: Get A First Look At SPAMILTON on Tour

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the North American tour of the acclaimed musical comedy, Spamilton: An American Parody. The tour launched at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH on December 20, 2018 and is now on tour across the country, playing ten multi-week engagements in its first season.

Created by Gerard Alessandrini, the comic mastermind behind the long-running hit Forbidden Broadway, and performed by a versatile cast of seven, Spamilton is a side-splitting new musical parody. After tearing it up in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and London, Spamilton: An American Parody will stage a singing, dancing, comedy revolution in Boston, the birthplace of the American Revolution.

The cast features Chuckie Benson, Ani Djirdjirian, Marissa Hecker, Brandon Kinley, Adrian Lopez, Dominic Pecikonis, Datus Puryear, and Music Director Curtis Reynolds at the piano.

Marilyn Stasio of Variety mused, "Hip-hop, Broadway showtunes, Viennese waltzes - is there anything this guy can't write? No, not Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, but Gerard Alessandrini, whose ingenious parody Spamilton simultaneously salutes and sends up Miranda and his signature musical." Ben Brantley of The New York Times said, "This smart, silly, and often convulsively funny thesis, performed by a motor-mouthed cast that is fluent in many tongues, is the work of that eminent specialist in Broadway anatomy, pathology, and gossip, Gerard Alessandrini."

Gerard Alessandrini Spamilton: (Creator/ Writer/Director): New York, London, Chicago, Los Angeles, National Tour. Forbidden Broadway (creator/ writer/director): 25 editions all over the world. Also Forbidden Hollywood (writer/director), Madame X: The Musical (NYMF) (co-writer/director), The Nutcracker & I (lyrics), Maury Yeston's review Anything Can Happen in New York. Television: special material for Carol Burnett, Angela Lansbury and Bob Hope. Film: Aladdin, Pocahontas (vocals). Recordings: 12 Forbidden Broadway cast albums, Forbidden Hollywood & Spamilton cast albums. Special Lyrics: Barbra Streisand Duets 2. Awards: Drama League Lifetime Achievement Award, Obie Award, 2 Lucille Lortel Awards, 7 Drama Desk (2 Best Lyrics, 2 Special Achievement, 3 Best Musical Revue), and a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in Theatre. Special thanks to husband Glenn Bassett for contributing his many talents to Spamilton.

The creative team also includes Gerry McIntyre (Choreography), Morgan Large (Set Design), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), Michael Gilliam (Lighting Design), Fred Barton (Music Supervision), Michael Cassara, CSA (Casting) and Curtis Reynolds (Music Direction).

The North American tour of Spamilton: An American Parody is produced by Spamiltour LLC. Spamilton was originally produced at The Triad Theater in New York City by John Freedson, David Zippel, Gerard Alessandrini and Christine Pedi.

