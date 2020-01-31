Wake Up With BWW 1/31: Artios Awards Winners, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Casting Society of America honored excellence in casting across feature films, television and theatre at the 35th Annual Artios Awards held on Thursday, January 30. Check out the full list of winners here!

Is Almost Famous headed to Broadway this year? The new musical has posted an audition notice announcing a run at a Broadway theatre next fall! According to the listing, previews are set for October 2020 and the production will open in November 2020.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) Rialto Chatter: ALMOST FAMOUS Coming To Broadway Next Fall

The new musical Almost Famous has posted an audition notice announcing a run at a Broadway theatre next fall! According to the listing, previews are set for October 2020 and the production will open in November 2020. . (more...)

2) Lin-Manuel Miranda Hopes HAMILTON Film Happens 'Sooner Rather Than Later'

by TV News Desk

Lin-Manuel Miranda headed to Park City, Utah to attend Sundance Film Festival where he revealed that he hopes the Hamilton film will happen 'sooner rather than later.' . (more...)

3) SOMETHING ROTTEN! Now Available For Licensing From Music Theatre International

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International has announced the Broadway hit and Tony winning musical comedy SOMETHING ROTTEN! is now available for licensing worldwide.. (more...)

4) BWW Interview: STRICTLY's Karen Hauer Talks New Stage Show FIREDANCE LIVE

by Jenny Ell

Best known for appearing as professional dancers on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez are going on the road around the UK with their brand new show, Firedance Live, which promises a?oehot pulsing beats, seductive choreography and passion that will take your breath awaya??. Prior to rehearsals starting, we spoke to Karen about the upcoming production.. (more...)

5) Exclusive: Joshua Colley Sings 'She Used to Be Mine' At Feinstein's/54 Below

by Stage Tube

It's time to head to the diner for a look at Joshua Colley performing Waitress's show-stopping song 'She Used to Be Mine' at Feinstein's/54 Below as part of 'Tuesdays at 54... with Robbie Rozelle!' accompanied by Luke Williams on the piano. Check out the video to see the Newsies and Les Miserables star perform this iconic number!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Anna Wintour will co-host a special performance of TINA on Broadway to benefit RAINN tonight!

Anna Wintour, Editor in Chief, Vogue U.S.; U.S. Artistic Director and Global Content Advisor, Condé Nast will co-host a special performance of Broadway's TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL to benefit RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization, on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Awards: HADESTOWN, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD & More Earn Casting Society of America's Artios Awards

Casting Society of America honored excellence in casting across feature films, television and theatre at the 35th Annual Artios Awards held on Thursday, January 30 at ceremonies in New York, Los Angeles, and London. The New York ceremony was hosted by Michelle Buteau at Stage 48, Ron Funches hosted in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton, and Jason Isaacs hosted in London at the Four Seasons Hotel at Ten Trinity Square.

Check out the full list of winners here!

What we're geeking out over: First Look at NEXT TO NORMAL Starring Rachel Bay Jones, Brandon Victor Dixon and More at the Kennedy Center

Check out more production photos here!

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts presents the Broadway Center Stage production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Next to Normal, starring Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen, Pippin) as Diana with Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Shuffle Along) as Dan. They are joined by Maia Reficco (Encores! Evita, Nickelodeon Latin America's Kally Mashup) as Natalie, Khamary Rose (BET's The Bobby Brown Story) as Gabe, Ben Levi Ross (Dear Evan Hansen) as Henry, and Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen, Broadway Center Stage: Footloose) as Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine.

The production runs January 29-February 3, 2020 in the Eisenhower Theater.

What we're watching: See The New COME FROM AWAY Cast In Rehearsal

From 10 February, there are going to be some new faces amongst the Come From Away West End cast. Welcome them into the rock by watching the current and incoming cast members perform the final song of the show in the new video!

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!





