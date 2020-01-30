Photo Flash: First Look at NEXT TO NORMAL Starring Rachel Bay Jones, Brandon Victor Dixon and More at the Kennedy Center
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts presents the Broadway Center Stage production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Next to Normal, starring Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award winner Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen, Pippin) as Diana with Tony and Emmy Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Shuffle Along) as Dan.
They are joined by Maia Reficco (Encores! Evita, Nickelodeon Latin America's Kally Mashup) as Natalie, Khamary Rose (BET's The Bobby Brown Story) as Gabe, Ben Levi Ross (Dear Evan Hansen) as Henry, and Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen, Broadway Center Stage: Footloose) as Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine.
The production is led by director Michael Greif, who holds the distinction of being the only director to helm the original Broadway productions of two Pulitzer Prize-winning musicals (RENT and Next to Normal). Tickets are currently on sale for the production running January 29-February 3, 2020 in the Eisenhower Theater.
In addition to the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, this unflinching look at a suburban family struggling with the effects of mental illness with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt won three Tony Awards®, including Best Original Score. The musical also garnered three Helen Hayes Awards, including Outstanding Production, during its pre-Broadway run at D.C.'s Arena Stage.
Next to Normal features choreography by Tony Award® winner Sergio Trujillo (Ain't Too Proud, Next to Normal), musical direction by Charlie Alterman (Next to Normal, Pippin), original scenic design by Tony Award® nominee Mark Wendland (Next to Normal, The Rose Tattoo) and adapted by Paul Tate dePoo III (Broadway Center Stage: The Music Man, Tommy, Footloose), lighting design by Cory Pattak (Broadway Center Stage: In the Heights, Little Shop of Horrors, The Music Man, Tommy, Footloose), costume design by Tony Award® nominee Jeff Mahshie (Next to Normal, She Loves Me), and sound design by Tony Award® winner Kai Harada (The Band's Visit; Broadway Center Stage: Chess, Little Shop of Horrors, The Music Man, Tommy).
Tickets for all performances are on sale through the Kennedy Center box office, the website, or by calling (202) 467-4600 or (800) 444-1324.
Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel
Rachel Bay Jones, Khamary Rose, Michael Park
Rachel Bay Jones, Maia Reficco
Maia Reficco and Ben Levi Ross
Khamary Rose, Rachel Bay Jones, Brandon Victor Dixon
The Cast of NEXT TO NORMAL
Brandon Victor Dixon, Rachel Bay Jones, Michael Park
Rachel Bay Jones and Michael Park
Rachel Bay Jones and Khamary Rose
