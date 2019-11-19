Anna Wintour To Co-Host Special Performance Of TINA On Broadway To Benefit RAINN

Anna Wintour, Editor in Chief, Vogue U.S.; U.S. Artistic Director and Global Content Advisor, Condé Nast will co-host a special performance of Broadway's TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL to benefit RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization, on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Tali Pelman, Producer and Group Creative Managing Director at Stage Entertainment, said "I have always admired Tina's raw honesty and abundant courage. As a woman at the forefront of the conversation on domestic violence, her story is a testament that you can overcome your circumstances and redefine your life on your own terms. It is an honour to tell her story on the Broadway stage and it is our honour, together with Conde Nast, to partner with RAINN in support of those fighting to defeat domestic violence today."

"Tina's story is an inspirational story of triumph and courage, overcoming obstacles and defying odds," said Anna Wintour. "We are so proud to partner with the production company behind TINA and RAINN, an organization that has helped over three million domestic and sexual assault survivors in its 25-year history, to bring attention to this issue and help put an end to it."

To purchase tickets to this special performance of TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL click here.

A select number of $500 event packages inclusive of a premium ticket to the performance and access to a pre-show cocktail reception co-hosted by Anna Wintour are available for purchase. If interested in learning more, please email EVENTRSVP@CONDENAST.COM.

A portion of proceeds from the performance along with all proceeds from the sale of the event packages will be donated to RAINN.

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL began performances on Saturday, October 12, 2019 and officially opened on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street).

A new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. The West End production is now booking through June 27, 2020. A German production also opened in Spring 2019 at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg and is now booking through August 30, 2020.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, choreography is by Anthony Van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and casting by Telsey + Company.

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.

Tickets for Broadway's TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL range from $79.00 - $199.00 and are available at www.ticketmaster.com (877-250-2929) or at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre box office (205 West 46th Street).





