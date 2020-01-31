Breaking: HADESTOWN, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD & More Earn Casting Society of America's Artios Awards

Casting Society of America honored excellence in casting across feature films, television and theatre at the 35th Annual Artios Awards held on Thursday, January 30 at ceremonies in New York, Los Angeles, and London. The New York ceremony was hosted by Michelle Buteau at Stage 48, Ron Funches hosted in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton, and Jason Isaacs hosted in London at the Four Seasons Hotel at Ten Trinity Square.

Special honorees included Emmy , Grammy and Tony Award winner Audra McDonald who was honored with the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award, and Andrew Femenella was honored with the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award. At the Los Angeles ceremony, Academy Award® winner and advocate Geena Davis received the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement and Deborah Aquila received the Hoyt Bowers Award. In London BAFTA Winners and Academy Award nominees Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner were presented with the Artios Award for Creative Collaboration; Andy Pryor was presented with the Excellence in Casting Award; and Pippa Markham, Kate Buckley, and CSA member Gillian Hawser received special recognition for their dynamic contributions in furthering the recognition of casting with the creation of the BAFTA Casting Awards for television and film.

Presenters across the ceremonies included Michael Angarano, Annaleigh Ashford, Thora Birch, Asante Blackk, Nicholas Braun, Rachel Brosnahan, Russell T Davies, Robin de Jesús, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Santino Fontana, Jared Harris, Marin Hinkle, Luke Kirby, Katrina Lenk, Judith Light, Billie Lourd, Danielle Macdonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Edward Norton, Bob Odenkirk, Kevin Pollak, Margaret Qualley, Sarah Snook, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Shannon, J. Smith-Cameron, Russell Tovey, Kate Walsh, and Heléne Yorke.

"Tonight's three Artios Award ceremonies were a fantastic celebration of the many contributions Casting Society of America members bring to the global entertainment community. We congratulate tonight's well-deserved winners and honorees," said Russell Boast, President, CSA. "We are bolstered by the ongoing advancements made to recognize our craft and will continue our commitment to supporting and advancing the work we do worldwide."

See below for a full list of winners:

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE - COMEDY OR DRAMA

To Kill a Mockingbird - Daniel Swee

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE - MUSICAL

Hadestown - Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE - REVIVAL, COMEDY OR DRAMA

The Waverly Gallery - David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE - REVIVAL, MUSICAL

Oklahoma! - Adam Caldwell, Will Cantler

NEW YORK THEATRE - COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish (Fidler Afn Dakh) - Jamibeth Margolis

NEW YORK THEATRE - DRAMA

Daddy - Judy Henderson, Nick Peciaro (Associate)

REGIONAL THEATRE

In the Heights (Westport Country Playhouse) - Tara Rubin, Claire Burke

LOS ANGELES THEATRE

Sweat - Heidi Levitt, Billy Hopkins (NY Casting), Ashley Ingram (NY Casting), Marin Hope (Associate)

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE

Annie - Margery Simkin, Michael Donovan, Beth Lipari, Richie Ferris (Associate)

THEATRE TOURS

Hamilton - Bethany Knox, Lauren Harris (Associate)

ANIMATION

(tie)

The Lion King - Sarah Halley Finn, Jason B. Stamey (Associate) and

Toy Story 4 - Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon

BIG BUDGET - COMEDY

Knives Out - Mary Vernieu, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Bret Howe (Associate)

BIG BUDGET - DRAMA

Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood - Victoria Thomas STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT -

COMEDY

Jojo Rabbit - Des Hamilton

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT - DRAMA

Marriage Story - Francine Maisler, Douglas Aibel, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Associate)

LOW BUDGET - COMEDY OR DRAMA

The Last Black Man in San Francisco - Julia Kim, Nina Henninger (Location Casting), Sarah Kliban (Associate)

MICRO BUDGET - COMEDY OR DRAMA

Skin in the Game - Matthew Lessall

THE ZEITGEIST AWARD

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Nina Gold, April Webster, Alyssa Weisberg, Angela Young (Associate)

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON - COMEDY

"Russian Doll" - Christine Kromer, Andrew Femenella (Associate)

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON - DRAMA

"Pose" - Alexa L. Fogel, Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate), Caitlin D. Jones (Associate)

TELEVISION SERIES COMEDY

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - Cindy Tolan, Juliette Ménager (Location Casting), Anne Davison (Associate)

TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA

"Game of Thrones" - Nina Gold, Robert Sterne, Carla Stronge (Location Casting)

LIMITED SERIES

"When They See Us" - Aisha Coley, Billy Hopkins (Location Casting), Ashley Ingram (Location Casting)

FILM - NON-THEATRICAL RELEASE

To All the Boys I've Loved Before - Tamara-Lee Notcutt, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Alexis Allen (Associate)

LIVE TELEVISION PERFORMANCE, VARIETY OR SKETCH COMEDY

"Live in Front of a Studio Audience: 'All in the Family' and 'The Jeffersons'" - Marc Hirschfeld, Geralyn Flood, Katrina Wandel George (Associate)

CHILDREN'S PILOT AND SERIES (LIVE ACTION)

"Andi Mack" - Amber Horn, Danielle Aufiero, Steven Tylor O'Connor (Associate)

TELEVISION ANIMATION

"Big Mouth" - Julie Ashton-Barson

REALITY SERIES

"Queer Eye" - Gretchen Palek, Danielle Gervais, Ally Capriotti Grant, Quinn Fegan, Pamela Vallarelli

SHORT FILM

Skin - Jessica Sherman

SHORT FORM SERIES

"It's Bruno!" - Bess Fifer

First held in 1985, the Artios Awards honors Casting Directors in more than 20 different categories encompassing film, television and theatre. In addition, special honorees are selected for their contributions to the craft. Nominees and winners are voted on by members in good standing of Casting Society of America.

Casting Society of America (CSA) was founded in February of 1982 with the intention of establishing a recognized standard of professionalism in the casting field and providing its members with a support organization to further their goals and protect their common interests. CSA currently boasts close to 1000 members. CSA casting directors and associate casting directors work around the world, with members based in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa. CSA is a global resource for producers, directors and creative teams seeking casting professionals, while promoting the image of casting directors and associate casting directors worldwide, engaging in a number of charitable activities and supporting its members by sharing important and helpful professional information. For more information on the Casting Society of America, please visit CastingSociety.com





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You