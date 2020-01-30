Lin-Manuel Miranda Hopes HAMILTON Film Happens 'Sooner Rather Than Later'

Lin-Manuel Miranda headed to Park City, Utah to attend Sundance Film Festival where he revealed that he hopes the Hamilton film will happen "sooner rather than later."

Miranda told Variety, "What I'm most excited about [is] you all have that friend that is like, 'I saw it with the original cast.' We're stealing that brag from everyone because you're all going to see it with the original cast. We're just trying to find the right time to do it."

Miranda attended Sundance because three documentaries he's a subject in - Siempre, Luis, We Are FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME and Mucho Mucho Amour - are all premiering at the festival.

Before Hamilton hits the big screen, however, Miranda is focused on his first musical's movie adaptation, In The Heights, which will be released in theaters this summer. He also is making his directorial debut with the Netflix film adaptation of Tick, Tick...Boom!

Hamilton was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama and earned a record-breaking 16 Tony Nominations, winning 11 TONY AWARDS including two personally for Mr. Miranda for Book and Score of a Musical. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton won the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. Both Mr. Miranda and Hamilton won the 2016 Drama League Awards for Distinguished Performance and Outstanding Production of a Musical, respectively.

Read the original story on Variety.





