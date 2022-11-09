Wake Up With BWW 11/9: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Photos, Possible GLEE Musical, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/6/22

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 11/6/2022.

Today's Top Stories

VIDEO: Josh Groban Sings 'Bring Him Home' From LES MISERABLES in New PBS Concert Special

by Michael Major

Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award nominee Josh Groban returns to Great Performances for his Great Big Radio City Show, set to premiere later this month on PBS. The concert also includes special duets with Denée Benton and Cyndi Lauper as well as a special live painting from artist David Garibaldi. Watch the new video preview of the concert now!. (more...)

Ryan Murphy Teases a Possible GLEE Broadway Musical

by Michael Major

During the second half of his interview on the 'And That's What You REALLY Missed' podcast, Murphy stated that since there has 'been enough time' since the series ended, he is now pondering his next step with the brand. Possible options he included were a Broadway musical adaptation or a reboot.. (more...)

VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE Tour's Isabella Esler Sings 'Home'

by Stephi Wild

Isabella Esler, who will play Lydia Deetz in the upcoming North American tour of Beetlejuice, has posted a video of herself singing 'Home' from the show! Esler comments in the video's caption that the song was recorded with her vocal coach, Izetta Klein. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Victoria Clark and the Cast of KIMBERLY AKIMBO

by Stephi Wild

Previews are underway for Kimberly Akimbo, which officially opens on Broadway on November 10, 2022. Check out all new production photos here!. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For THE WHALE Film Adaption Starring Brendan Fraser & Sadie Sink

by Michael Major

From Darren Aronofsky comes The Whale, the story of a reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. The film stars Brendan Fraser and Sadie Sink and is based on the acclaimed play by Samuel D. Hunter. Watch the new video trailer now!. (more...)

HARRY POTTER & West End Actor Leslie Phillips Dies at 98

by Michael Major

Phillips is well known as the voice of the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter films. He was also seen in four of the 31 Carry On films. Phillips was seen on stage in Peter Pan, Better For Worse, The Merry Wives of Windsor, and more.. (more...)

KPOP on Broadway Cancels November 9 Matinee Performance

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The matinee performance of KPOP at 2pm on Wednesday, November 9, has been canceled. . (more...)

VIDEO: THE LION KING Performs 'The Circle of Life' on THE LATE SHOW

by Stephi Wild

Last night, The Late Show welcomed the cast of The Lion King for the first-ever late night television performance of their showstopping hit, 'The Circle of Life.' Check out the video here!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

- Ain't No Mo' begins previews on Broadway tonight!

