KPOP, The Musical
KPOP on Broadway Cancels November 9 Matinee Performance

Tomorrow evening's performance will proceed as planned on Wednesday, November 9 at 8pm. 

Nov. 08, 2022  

Tomorrow's matinee performance of KPOP at 2pm on Wednesday, November 9, has been canceled. Tomorrow evening's performance will proceed as planned on Wednesday, November 9 at 8pm.

KPOP, now in previews, will officially open on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Circle in the Square Theatre.

KPOP features Luna/">Luna, in the starring role of MwE, along with Julia Abueva, BoHyung, Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Min, Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, Zachary Noah Piser, Kevin Woo, and John Yi.

As global superstars put everything on the line for a special one-night-only concert, they face struggles both cultural and personal that threaten to dismantle one of the industry's hottest labels. Starring a cast of K-pop and musical theater stars, KPOP is a multimedia experience that explores the relentless discipline, raw talent, and commercial ambition behind the international sensation.




