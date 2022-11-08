Ryan Murphy Teases a Possible GLEE Broadway Musical

Ryan Murphy has teased that he is interested in adapting Glee into a Broadway musical.

During the second half of his interview on the "And That's What You REALLY Missed" podcast, Variety reports that Murphy stated that since there has "been enough time" since the series ended, he is now pondering his next step with the brand. Possible options he included were a Broadway musical adaptation or a reboot.

"Like, maybe we should really re-examine it as a brand. You know, should we do a reboot of it in some way? Should we do a Broadway musical of it in some way?"

The series has developed a dedicated cult following since ending in 2015. Murphy stated the he is looking to do something "positive" with the show after being away from it.

"It's sort of like an interesting legacy that I'm interested in doing in a positive way after sort of pausing for a while. But I don't know. I just love what it says and what it did. And there will never be in my life another 'Glee,' anything close to it, in terms of me feeling so close to it."

During the first part of his interview on the podcast, Murphy revealed that the role of Mr. Schuester was originally written as a crystal meth addict with Justin Timberlake in mind for the role.

The "And That's What You REALLY Missed" podcast is hosted by Glee stars Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina Cohen-Chang) and Kevin McHale (Artie Abrams). The pair will rewatch episodes of the series and will interview people associated with it.

The FOX musical comedy GLEE followed a dynamic group of high school students from the halls of McKinley to the mean streets of New York City, as they embarked on life after high school.

The show became a bona fide cultural phenomenon, receiving prestigious honors, including a Golden Globe Award and a Peabody Award.

The series boasted critical acclaim, a die-hard fan base, two Grammy Award nominations, two Platinum and five Gold albums, more than 53 million songs and more than 13 million albums sold worldwide, two sold-out concert tours, a 3-D movie, four Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes, including the award for Best Television Series - Comedy or Musical.

Its initial starring cast featured Matthew Morrison as club director and Spanish teacher Will Schuester, Jane Lynch as cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester, Jayma Mays as guidance counselor Emma Pillsbury, Jessalyn Gilsig as Will's wife Terri, and Dianna Agron, Chris Colfer, Kevin McHale, Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Amber Riley, Jenna Ushkowitz and more.

GLEE attracted A-list guest stars, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Shirley MacLaine, John Stamos, Kristin Chenoweth, Olivia Newton-John, Britney Spears, Neil Patrick Harris, Peter Facinelli, June Squibb, Demi Lovato and Adam Lambert, among many others.