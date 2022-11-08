VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For THE WHALE Film Adaption Starring Brendan Fraser & Sadie Sink

From Darren Aronofsky comes The Whale, the story of a reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. The film will be released in theaters this December.

The film stars Brendan Fraser and Sadie Sink and is based on the acclaimed play by Samuel D. Hunter. The film also features Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, and Samantha Morton.

The play originally ran Off-Broadway in 2012, starring Cassie Beck, Reyna de Courcy, Tony Award and Obie Award winner Shuler Hensley, Tasha Lawrence and Cory Michael Smith.

On the outskirts of Mormon Country, Idaho, a six-hundred pound recluse (Fraser) hides away in his apartment eating himself to death. Desperate to reconnect with his long-estranged daughter (Sink), he reaches out to her, only to find a viciously sharp-tongued and wildly unhappy teen.

Big-hearted and fiercely funny, The Whale tells the story of a man's last chance at redemption, and of finding beauty in the most unexpected places.

