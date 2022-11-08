Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kimberly Akimbo
Click Here for More on Kimberly Akimbo

Photos: First Look at Victoria Clark and the Cast of KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Previews are underway for Kimberly Akimbo, which officially opens on Broadway on November 10, 2022.

Nov. 08, 2022  

Previews are underway for Kimberly Akimbo, which officially opens on Broadway on November 10, 2022. Check out all new production photos below!

Kimberly Akimbo features a book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori. It is based on the critically acclaimed play of the same name by David Lindsay-Abaire, choreographed by Danny Mefford, and directed by Jessica Stone.

The Broadway company of Kimberly Akimbo features the "sensational" (Washington Post) company from the Atlantic Theater world premiere production: Tony Award-winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi) as Kimberly, Justin Cooley (who is making his Broadway debut), Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Alli Mauzey (Cry Baby, Wicked), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Olivia Elease Hardy (Broadway debut), Fernell Hogan (The Prom, Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Broadway debut), and Nina White (Broadway debut). Colleen Fitzpatrick, Skye Alyssa Friedman, Miguel Gil, Jim Hogan, Betsy Morgan, and Alex Vinh round out the cast as understudies.

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.




Related Stories
Video: Watch Highlights from KIMBERLY AKIMBO on Broadway Photo
Video: Watch Highlights from KIMBERLY AKIMBO on Broadway
Kimberly Akimbo officially opens on Broadway onNovember 10th. Check out highlights of the cast in action at the Booth Theatre.
KIMBERLY AKIMBO to Offer Digital Lottery and In-Person Rush Photo
KIMBERLY AKIMBO to Offer Digital Lottery and In-Person Rush
The  new musical Kimberly Akimbo will offer a limited number of tickets via digital lottery starting Tuesday, October 11 and in-person rush starting on first preview, Wednesday, October 12. 
Meet the Cast of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, Beginning Previews Tonight! Photo
Meet the Cast of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, Beginning Previews Tonight!
Kimberly Akimbo begins previews on Broadway tonight, October 12, and officially opens November 10th. Meet the cast bringing this show to the stage here!
Photos: The Cast of KIMBERLY AKIMBO Meets the Press Photo
Photos: The Cast of KIMBERLY AKIMBO Meets the Press
Kimberly Akimbo will begin previews on Broadway on October 12th and officially opens November 10th.  Check out photos of the cast meeting the press!

More Hot Stories For You


Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/6/22Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/6/22
November 8, 2022

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 11/6/2022.
AIN'T NO MO to Offer $20 Tickets in Person TomorrowAIN'T NO MO to Offer $20 Tickets in Person Tomorrow
November 8, 2022

To celebrate the first preview performance of Ain’t No Mo’, Jordan E. Cooper’s new comedy, producer Lee Daniels has announced that a limited number of $20 tickets will be available in person Wednesday, November 9 only, at the box office of The Belasco Theatre.
Tony & Olivier Award Winner John Tiffany to Direct WILD ROSE Stage Musical AdaptationTony & Olivier Award Winner John Tiffany to Direct WILD ROSE Stage Musical Adaptation
November 8, 2022

John Tiffany, who won Tony and Olivier awards for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, will direct the world premiere of the new stage musical Wild Rose, based on the 2018 Nicole Taylor film.
Photos: First Look at Victoria Clark and the Cast of KIMBERLY AKIMBOPhotos: First Look at Victoria Clark and the Cast of KIMBERLY AKIMBO
November 8, 2022

Previews are underway for Kimberly Akimbo, which officially opens on Broadway on November 10, 2022. Check out all new production photos here!
Andre De Shields Will Host 2022 Theater Hall of Fame Induction CeremonyAndre De Shields Will Host 2022 Theater Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
November 8, 2022

BroadwayWorld has learned that Andre De Shields will host the 2022 Theater Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The 2022 Gala Induction and Dinner will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM at The Gershwin Theatre in New York City.