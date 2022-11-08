VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE Tour's Isabella Esler Sings 'Home'
The tour will officially launch in December at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco, CA.
Isabella Esler, who will play Lydia Deetz in the upcoming North American tour of Beetlejuice, has posted a video of herself singing 'Home' from the show! Esler comments in the video's caption that the song was recorded with her vocal coach, Izetta Klein. Check out the video below!
The North American Tour of Beetlejuice will star Justin Collette as Beetlejuice, Isabella Esler as Lydia Deetz, Britney Coleman as Barbara Maitland, Will Burton as Adam Maitland, Jesse Sharp as Charles, Kate Marilley as Delia, with Danielle Marie Gonzalez as Miss Argentina, Abe Goldfarb as Ortho, Karmine Alers as Maxine Dean/Juno, Brian Vaughn as Maxie Dean and Jackera Davis as the Girl Scout. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.
After its first public performance in Paducah, KY, the tour will officially launch in December at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco, CA before haunting 27 cities across North America with more dates to be announced shortly. For casting, tour cities and more information, visit www.BeetlejuiceBroadway.com.
Industry Classifieds
More Hot Stories For You
November 8, 2022
Top stories include new queens joining Six the Musical next month! Plus, The Music Man has extended its run by two weeks, Come From Away will have a re-imagined production in Gander, and more!
Meet Jefferson Mays of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
November 8, 2022
Jefferson Mays' universally celebrated, one man virtuoso, tour-de-force performance in Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol is on Broadway this holiday season for a strictly limited 66-performance engagement at the Nederlander Theatre. Learn more about Jefferson Mays here!
Photos: Original Cast Member Faith Prince Visits A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
November 7, 2022
Faith Prince, who played Lily in the original production of A Man of No Importance, attended the show at CSC this weekend. See the photos here!
Video: Meet the New Queens of SIX on Broadway
November 7, 2022
New queens are taking over the Broadway Queendom in just weeks. As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, SIX, the hit musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, has announced new casting for the Tony Award-winning production.
Shoshana Bean, Lilli Cooper, Jared Grimes & Christine Pedi Join Lineup for 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
November 7, 2022
Shoshana Bean, Lilli Cooper, Jared Grimes and Christine Pedi have joined the roster of performers for a concert celebration at the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala, which will honor musical theater legend Leslie Uggams with the 2022 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theater, which will be presented by Dionne Warwick.