VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE Tour's Isabella Esler Sings 'Home'

Isabella Esler, who will play Lydia Deetz in the upcoming North American tour of Beetlejuice, has posted a video of herself singing 'Home' from the show! Esler comments in the video's caption that the song was recorded with her vocal coach, Izetta Klein. Check out the video below!

The North American Tour of Beetlejuice will star Justin Collette as Beetlejuice, Isabella Esler as Lydia Deetz, Britney Coleman as Barbara Maitland, Will Burton as Adam Maitland, Jesse Sharp as Charles, Kate Marilley as Delia, with Danielle Marie Gonzalez as Miss Argentina, Abe Goldfarb as Ortho, Karmine Alers as Maxine Dean/Juno, Brian Vaughn as Maxie Dean and Jackera Davis as the Girl Scout. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

After its first public performance in Paducah, KY, the tour will officially launch in December at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco, CA before haunting 27 cities across North America with more dates to be announced shortly. For casting, tour cities and more information, visit www.BeetlejuiceBroadway.com.