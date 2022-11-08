VIDEO: Josh Groban Sings 'Bring Him Home' From LES MISERABLES in New PBS Concert Special

Click Here for More on Josh Groban

Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award nominee Josh Groban will return to Great Performances for his Great Big Radio City Show premiering Friday, November 25 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS (check local listings).

A new preview of the upcoming concert has been revealed, featuring Groban singing "Bring Him Home" from Les Misérables. Watch the video below!

The concert also includes special duets with Groban's Great Comet co-star Denée Benton and music icon Cyndi Lauper, as well as a special live painting from artist David Garibaldi.

Great Performances: Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show also streams via PBS Passport with additional songs including a special duet with award-winning violinist Itzhak Perlman.

The 50th anniversary season of Great Performances will also feature Richard III from The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park, Black Lucy and the Bard from Nashville Ballet, and more. Check out the lineup for the new season here.

Tony, EMMY, and four-time GRAMMY Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist Josh Groban will be seen on Broadway in 2023 in the title role of the new revival of Sweeney Todd.

Watch the new preview of the concert here: