Wake Up With BWW 1/16: Read Reviews For MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Last night, My Name is Lucy Barton officially opened on Broadway! Read all of the reviews and check out our video from the opening night red carpet below!

New casting has been announced for Frozen! Ciara Renée, McKenzie Kurtz and Ryan McCartan will soon join the cast as Elsa, Anna, and Hans. All three will play their first performance on February 18. They take over the roles from original company members Caissie Levy and Patti Murin and Joe Carroll.

Once Upon a One More Time is officially headed to Broadway! The Britney Spears musical will begin Broadway previews at the Marriott Marquis on June 26th, 2020, with an official opening night set for July 30th.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth, Sutton Foster & More Will Gather to Remember Jerry Herman Next Month

As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Tony Award winning composer and lyricist Jerry Herman passed away at 88 years old. Next month, Broadway will unite to remember the legend.. (more...)

2) Breaking: Ciara Renee, McKenzie Kurtz & Ryan McCartan Will Join Cast of FROZEN on Broadway

Arendelle will soon welcome new royalty! BroadwayWorld has just learned that Ciara Renée, McKenzie Kurtz and Ryan McCartan will soon join the cast of Broadway's Frozen as Elsa, Anna, and Hans. All three will play their first performance on February 18. They take over the roles from original company members Caissie Levy and Patti Murin and Joe Carroll.. (more...)

3) Rialto Chatter Exclusive: Britney Spears Musical ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Sets Broadway Opening Date & Theater

by Alan Henry

While a production representative was unable to confirm, reliable sources report to BroadwayWorld that the Britney Spears musical ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME will begin Broadway previews at the Marriott Marquis on June 26th, 2020, with an official opening night set for July 30th.. (more...)

4) Photo Coverage: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Visit Erika Jayne in CHICAGO

by Jennifer Broski

The stars of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" visited CHICAGO on Broadway to support fellow castmate Erika Jayne, who is currently making her Broadway debut in the role of "Roxie Hart.". (more...)

5) VIDEO: Ari Afsar Performs 'We Won't Sleep' From The Upcoming Musical JEANNETTE

by Stage Tube

Ari Afsar, who was the original Eliza Hamilton in Chicago's production of Hamilton, has released the first song from the upcoming musical Jeannette, which she created and is the composer and lyricist for. Check out the new music video to see Ari alongside Musicality, perform 'We Won't Sleep,' which she wrote with Nathan Fertig!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Jeanine Tesori

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

DARLING GRENADINE starring Adam Kantor, Matt Dallal and more begins previews tonight!

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) will present the new musical Darling Grenadine, book, music & lyrics by Daniel Zaitchik, directed & choreographed by Michael Berresse, which begins previews tomorrow, January 16.

Darling Grenadine features Matt Dallal as "Man," Jay Armstrong Johnson as "Paul," Adam Kantor as "Harry," Aury Krebs as "Woman," Mike Nappi as "The Street Musician," and Emily Walton as "Louise."

The New York premiere of Darling Grenadine opens officially on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, March 15, 2020.

Kelli O'Hara performs a benefit concert for SAY at The Irvington Theater tonight!

Kelli O'Hara will be returning to Irvington, NY, for an enchanting solo concert to benefit The Stuttering Association for the Young (SAY). The concert will take place on Thursday, January 16th, 2020 at the Irvington Theater (85 Main Street, Irvington, NY), in Westchester County, a short train ride from New York City.

The benefit performance will feature Ms. O'Hara, one of Broadway's greatest leading ladies, in a special, intimate evening of song and celebration, featuring Broadway favorites, standards, new musical theater selections, and more! Kelli is an avid supporter of SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young (www.say.org), hosting their Annual Benefit Gala each spring, sharing the stage with the kids of SAY often, and always going above and beyond to advocate for these inspiring young people. Proceeds from this special benefit concert will support families-in-need, and help SAY underwrite over $1,500,000 in Programming Costs and Financial Assistance this year.

Opening Night Coverage: My Name is Lucy Barton officially opened last night on Broadway, starring Laura Linney!

Read the reviews here.

Check out our video from the opening night red carpet below:

Set Your DVR...

Josh Gad will appear on THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert, THE VIEW, and TODAY

What we're geeking out over: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Will Celebrate Original Cast Recording Release with Performance and CD Signing at Barnes & Noble

The cast of Jagged Little Pill, will celebrate the Atlantic Records release of their original cast recording, "JAGGED LITTLE PILL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)," with an in-store performance and signing at Barnes & Noble Upper Eastside (150 East 86th Street) at 4:30 pm on Friday, January 24th. The event will feature performances by members of the extraordinary Jagged Little Pill cast, who will perform four songs from the musical and sign CDs of the cast recording.

Please note: this is a wristbanded event. Priority seating with CD purchase from Barnes & Noble Upper Eastside will be offered. Wristbands will be distributed on a first come, first served basis (with purchase or proof-of-purchase) beginning at 9:00 am the day of the event (January 24th). Please call Barnes & Noble Upper Eastside for details: 212-369-2180.

What we're watching: Watch Matthew Morrison Go the Distance in New Music Video!

Emmy, Tony, and Golden Globe nominated artist Matthew Morrison has partnered with Disney Music to release a fresh contemporary take on some of his favorite iconic Disney songs. "Disney Dreamin' with Matthew Morrison" will feature material from beloved Disney classics such as Aladdin, Toy Story, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, Tarzan and more.

The full album will be released on March 6, but you can check out the first single, "Go the Distance" from Hercules, in this new music video!

Social Butterfly: Watch the Cast of COMPANY Pose for Broadway Photo Shoot!

???Door chimes, camera clicks, meet our company! Enjoy this behind the scenes look at our Broadway photoshoot!



?Performances begin March 2nd at the Jacobs Theatre. Get your tickets here ➡️ https://t.co/Bl7asWAL0i #CompanyBroadway pic.twitter.com/kRG7vTHsMK - COMPANY (@CompanyBway) January 15, 2020

The highly-anticipated revival of Company opens on Broadway this March, but the cast is already in character. Watch as Patti LuPone, Katrina Lenk, and the rest of the gang pose for a photo shoot!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Lin-Manuel Miranda, who turns 40 today!

Lin-Manuel Miranda is an American composer, lyricist, playwright, and actor best known for creating and starring in the Broadway musicals Hamilton and In the Heights. He co-wrote the songs for Disney's Moana soundtrack (2016), and most recently appeared in the film Mary Poppins Returns. Miranda's awards include a Pulitzer Prize, two Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award, a MacArthur Fellowship, and three Tony Awards.

Miranda wrote the music and lyrics for the musical In the Heights, which premiered on Broadway in 2008. For this work, he won the 2008 Tony Award for Best Original Score, the show's cast album won the 2009 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and the show won the Tony Award for Best Musical. Miranda was also nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance in the show's lead role. Miranda prepared Spanish translations used in the 2009 Broadway production of West Side Story and was co-composer and lyricist for Bring It On the Musical, which played on Broadway in 2012. His television work includes recurring roles on The Electric Company (2009-2010) and Do No Harm (2013). He hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time in 2016 and earned his first Emmy award nomination for acting. Among other film work, Miranda contributed music and vocals for a scene in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015).

Miranda also wrote the book, music and lyrics for another Broadway musical, Hamilton. The show earned the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, and was nominated for a record-setting 16 Tony Awards, of which it won 11, including Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Book. For his performance in the lead role of Alexander Hamilton, Miranda was nominated for another Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





Related Articles