Rialto Chatter Exclusive: Britney Spears Musical ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Sets Broadway Opening Date & Theater

While a production representative was unable to confirm, reliable sources report to BroadwayWorld that the Britney Spears musical ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME will begin Broadway previews at the Mariott Marquis on June 26th, 2020, with an official opening night set for July 30th.

The production will come to Broadway following an engagement in Chicago from April 14th to May 17th, 2020.

Once Upon A Time... a group of famous fairy tale princesses gather for their fortnightly book club, to read together from - well, the only book they've ever known - Grimm's Fairy Tales. When Cinderella makes a desperate wish for a new story, a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique in her corseted lap. Oh baby, baby... could there really be more to life than bridesmaid dresses, friendships with woodland creatures, and dreams of a prince's kiss?

The ultimate end-all fairytale for anyone who yearns to feel "Stronger" than yesterday, ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME is set to the universal chart-topping anthems of the Princess of Pop herself, Britney Spears. Hits from "Oops I Did It Again" and "Lucky" to "Circus" and "Toxic" ignite this uproarious and heartwarming adventure about letting your hair down, gaining your sea legs, smashing the glass slipper, and claiming your own kingdom.

The musical features an original book by Jon Hartmere (The Upside, bare), with direction by Tony Award nominee Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages) and choreography by MTV Video Music Award nominees Keone & Mari Madrid (Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself"; "World of Dance").

Britney Spears is one of the most celebrated entertainers in the history of pop with nearly 150 million records sold worldwide, multiple platinum records, and countless awards and accolades. She has sold more than 70 million albums and hit singles in the U.S. alone. Spears quickly rose to stardom and became a household name as a teenager when she released her first single "...Baby One More Time," a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 smash and international hit that broke sales records with more than 20 million copies sold worldwide and is currently 14x platinum in the U.S.

Her musical career boasts tremendous awards and accolades, including seven Billboard Music Awards, the Billboard's Millennium Award, which recognizes outstanding career achievements and influence in the music industry, as well as an American Music Award and the 2011 MTV Video Vanguard Award. To date, Spears has earned a total of six No. 1-debuting albums on the Billboard 200 chart and 34 Top 40 hit singles on the Billboard Hot 100 - four of which went to No. 1. Spears has been nominated for seven GRAMMY Awards and won for Best Dance Recording in 2005.

Britney's music has not only touched the lives of millions, but she also has used her global platform and voice to support the LGBTQ community on a variety of platforms. As a longtime ally of the community, she most recently received GLAAD's 2018 Vanguard Award, presented to media professionals who have made a significant difference in promoting equality and acceptance of LGBTQ people.





