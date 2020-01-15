JAGGED LITTLE PILL Will Celebrate Original Cast Recording Release with Performance and CD Signing at Barnes & Noble

The cast of Jagged Little Pill, will celebrate the Atlantic Records release of their original cast recording, "JAGGED LITTLE PILL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)," with an in-store performance and signing at Barnes & Noble Upper Eastside (150 East 86th Street) at 4:30 pm on Friday, January 24th. The event will feature performances by members of the extraordinary Jagged Little Pill cast, who will perform four songs from the musical and sign CDs of the cast recording.

Please note: this is a wristbanded event. Priority seating with CD purchase from Barnes & Noble Upper Eastside will be offered. Wristbands will be distributed on a first come, first served basis (with purchase or proof-of-purchase) beginning at 9:00 am the day of the event (January 24th). Please call Barnes & Noble Upper Eastside for details: 212-369-2180.

"JAGGED LITTLE PILL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)," the official companion to the new musical, is available now via Atlantic Records for streaming and download HERE; CDs are available now at all physical music retailers.

Inspired by the themes and raw emotions laid bare in Morissette's seminal album of the same name, Jagged Little Pill is an exhilarating, original musical tale of suburban subversion written by Academy Award winner Diablo Cody (Juno, Tully) and directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Waitress). Declared a "Critic's Pick" upon its opening night on December 5, 2019, The New York Times describes Jagged Little Pill as "joyful and redemptive, rousing and real." Rolling Stone awards the musical "Four stars!" and raves that "Jagged Little Pill burns with passion. It's essential medicine that must be swallowed and enjoyed so we can be cured. I want to see it again, and again." Jagged Little Pill is now playing on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre.

"JAGGED LITTLE PILL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)" features all-new renditions of songs originally featured on Alanis Morissette's groundbreaking 1995 debut album co-written by Glenn Ballard - including such hits as "You Oughta Know," "Hand In My Pocket," "Head Over Feet" and "Ironic" - along with other selections from her extensive catalog, and two new songs - "Smiling" and "Predator" - written expressly for the musical by Morissette & Michael Farrell. The album is produced by Neal Avron & Tom Kitt and co-produced by Pete Ganbarg, Craig Rosen, Michael Parker, Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David, and Eva Price.

For the very first time in Broadway history, the musical and label have joined forces in offering a special ticket-and-album bundle for fans - ticket purchases for select performances will be accompanied by a digital download of "JAGGED LITTLE PILL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)". For complete details, visit jaggedlittlepill.com/tickets.

Starring as "The Healys" in the Original Broadway Cast of Jagged Little Pill are Drama Desk Award Nominee Elizabeth Stanley as "Mary Jane," Sean Allan Krill as "Steve", Celia Rose Gooding as "Frankie" and Derek Klena as "Nick"; alongside Kathryn Gallagher as "Bella," Lauren Patten as "Jo," and Antonio Cipriano as "Phoenix," all of whom reprise their roles from the musical's record-breaking, sold-out world premiere at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) Completing the cast are Annelise Baker, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Yana Perrault, Nora Schell, Kei Tsuruharatani and Ebony Williams. Jagged Little Pill features Movement Direction & Choreography by Olivier Award-winner and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui. Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements are by Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winner Tom Kitt.





