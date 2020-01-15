Photo Coverage: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Visit Erika Jayne in CHICAGO

The stars of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" visited CHICAGO on Broadway to support fellow castmate Erika Jayne, who is currently making her Broadway debut in the role of "Roxie Hart."

Check out photos of the ladies onstage below!

Pop-dance artist Erika Jayne has raked in a whopping nine #1's on the US Billboard dance chart and toured the globe over the last decade. On top of that, the Atlanta native is a New York Times bestselling author, cast member and fan favorite on Bravo's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and has appeared on major network television programs like ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," CBS's "The Young and The Restless" and Paramount's "Lip Sync Battle." Over the past year, Jayne took the beauty and fashion industries by storm, launching wildly successful collaborations with TooFaced Cosmetics and ShoeDazzle.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Erika Jayne



Erika Jayne, Amra-Faye Wright



The cast of CHICAGO



Paulo Szot, Erika Jayne, Amra-Faye Wright



Paulo Szot, Erika Jayne, Amra-Faye Wright



Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Amra-Faye Wright



Sutton Stracke, Teddi Mellencamp, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Amra-Faye Wright



Paulo Szot, Erika Jayne, Amra-Faye Wright