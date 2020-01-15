Review Roundup: MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON Starring Laura Linney Opens On Broadway
My Name is Lucy Barton opens tonight, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).
Four-time Emmy Award winner, two-time Golden Globe Award winner, three-time Academy Award and four-time Tony Award nominee Laura Linney returns to Broadway in a haunting new solo play adapted by Rona Munro from the bestselling novel by Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Strout.
Linney plays Lucy Barton, a woman who wakes after an operation to find - much to her surprise - her mother at the foot of her bed. They haven't seen each other in years. During their days-long visit, Lucy tries to understand her past, works to come to terms with her family, and begins to find herself as a writer.
Let's see what the critics are saying!
Adam Feldman, Time Out New York: Linney comes most alive when she's inhabiting Lucy's mother, pushing her voice into a nasal Midwestern bark and delivering juicy storytelling monologues. It's when she is narrating the story as Lucy that the play runs into trouble. Writing and reading are solitary events; public performance is not, and the literary qualities of the text, though often lovely, prove an obstacle: The very fine Linney works hard to suggest an interior struggle behind the smooth, polished reticence of the words-at several points, she verges on tears-yet it is hard to shake the sense that Lucy is writing for us, not speaking to us.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is sad to report that producer Rich Affannato died on January 11, 2019. According to his husband, Hamilton's Gregory Treco - 'The world ... (read more)
Desi Oakley Will Make West End Debut in WAITRESS This Week Following Multiple Cast Member Illnesses
Desi Oakley is set to make her West End debut in Waitress this weekend, after the three cast members who play Jenna have fallen ill.... (read more)
Winners Announced For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards!
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!... (read more)
Breaking: Ciara Renee, McKenzie Kurtz & Ryan McCartan Will Join Cast of FROZEN on Broadway
Arendelle will soon welcome new royalty! BroadwayWorld has just learned that Ciara Renée, McKenzie Kurtz and Ryan McCartan will soon join the cast of ... (read more)
BWW Flashback: Look Back at Erika Henningsen's MEAN GIRLS Journey!
This is SO not grool! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Erika Henningsen has set her departure date from Mean Girls on Broadway. The actress annou... (read more)
Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth, Sutton Foster & More Will Gather to Remember Jerry Herman Next Month
As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Tony Award winning composer and lyricist Jerry Herman passed away at 88 years old. Next month, Broadway will uni... (read more)