Breaking: Ciara Renée, McKenzie Kurtz & Ryan McCartan Will Join Cast of FROZEN on Broadway

Arendelle will soon welcome new royalty! BroadwayWorld has just learned that Ciara Renée, McKenzie Kurtz and Ryan McCartan will soon join the cast of Broadway's Frozen as Elsa, Anna, and Hans. All three will play their first performance on February 18. They take over the roles from original company members Caissie Levy and Patti Murin and Joe Carroll.

Ciara Renée most recently appeared in MCC's The Wrong Man. She was also seen on "The Big Bang Theory's" final season and recurring on Facebook's original series "Strangers." She has also appeared on Netflix's "Master of None" and was previously a series regular on CW's "Legends of Tomorrow." A talented singer, Ciara originated the role of 'The Witch' in Big Fish and appeared in Pippin on Broadway and The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Kurtz will make her Broadway debut in the role.

McCartan most recently starred in Roundabout's Scotland, PA. In 2018, Ryan made his Broadway debut as Fiyero in Wicked. Ryan premiered off- Broadway in the lead role of JD in Heathers the Musical at the New World Stages. Ryan was thrilled to be a part of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" as the lead role of Brad Majors, directed by Kenny Ortega, released on Fox Television. Young audiences know Ryan as recurring

character, Diggie, the love interest to Maddie, on Disney Channel's "Liv & Maddie." Additional television credits include "Freakish," "Royal Pains," "Midnight TX," "Monday Mornings," "Last Man Standing" and "The Middle." Ryan's music is available on iTunes and most music outlets.

Frozen has joined Disney Theatrical hits Aladdin and The Lion King on Broadway. Heralded by The New Yorker as "thrilling" and "genuinely moving," Frozen has emerged as the biggest hit musical of the last two seasons, breaking four St. James Theatre house records. In addition to the Broadway company, Frozen is currently touring North America, and its global footprint will soon expand to include productions in London, Australia, Japan, and Hamburg.

Frozen, a full-length stage work told in two acts, is the first and only incarnation of the tale that expands upon and deepens its indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators; in fact, this new stage production features more than twice as much music as the film. Like the Disney Theatrical Broadway musicals that have come before it, it is a full evening of theatre running over two hours.

Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.





