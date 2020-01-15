VIDEO: Watch Matthew Morrison Go the Distance in New Music Video!

Emmy, Tony, and Golden Globe nominated artist Matthew Morrison has partnered with Disney Music to release a fresh contemporary take on some of his favorite iconic Disney songs. "Disney Dreamin' with Matthew Morrison" will feature material from beloved Disney classics such as Aladdin, Toy Story, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, Tarzan and more.

The full album will be released on March 6, but you can check out the first single, "Go the Distance" from Hercules, in the music video below!

Track List

1. Friend Like Me

2. Go The Distance

3. You've Got A Friend In Me

4. A Whole New World

5. When I See An Elephant Fly

6. The Second Star To The Right

7. A Dream Is A Wish A Heart Makes

8. You'll Be In My Heart

9. When You Wish Upon A Star

10. Zip-a-dee-doo-dah / The Bare Necessities

Matthew Morrison is an actor best known for his role on the Fox television show Glee. Morrison has appeared on Broadway in Finding Neverland, South Pacific, The Light in the Piazza (Tony/Drama Desk nominations), A Naked Girl on the Appian Way, Hairspray, The Rocky Horror Show, Footloose. Off-Broadway: 10 Million Miles (Drama Desk nomination).





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You