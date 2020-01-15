VIDEO: Ari Afsar Performs 'We Won't Sleep' From The Upcoming Musical JEANNETTE

Ari Afsar, who was the original Eliza Hamilton in Chicago's production of Hamilton, has released the first song from the upcoming musical Jeannette, which she created and is the composer and lyricist for. Check out the new music video below to see Ari alongside Musicality, perform 'We Won't Sleep,' which she wrote with Nathan Fertig!

An epic pop musical based on the true story of America's first congresswoman, Jeannette electrifies the life and history of suffrage activist, social worker and Montanan, Jeannette Rankin. Elected to Congress in 1916-three years before women are granted the right to vote-Jeannette finds herself to be the only female voice within the halls of power to vote on women's suffrage. Written by America's most produced playwright Lauren M. Gunderson and pop sensation Ari Afsar, Jeannette heralds one person's radical voice in America's ongoing journey toward equal rights for all. Get more information about the show at jeannettemusical.com.

Ari Afsar is the creator and composer/lyricist of Jeannette. She is a singer/songwriter with placements on ABC, Disney, and an On-Demand feature. A graduate of Ethnomusicology Jazz from UCLA, Afsar just released her debut EP, "Somewhere I Thought I'd Be." Most recently she opened for Michelle Obama at the Shrine Auditorium, performed at the U.S. Institute of Peace, and opened for the ACLU national conference in D.C. She was the original Eliza Hamilton in Chicago's production of Hamilton, Miss California 2010, top 10 at Miss America 2011, a top 36 American Idol Alum, and currently stars in a SXSW-award winning series. She has been an advocate/performer/and public speaker for The Women's March, The Social Innovation Summit, Nexus Global, The University of Chicago, The MoveOn rally on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, and The United State of Women.





