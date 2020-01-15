VIDEO: Watch the Cast of COMPANY Pose for Broadway Photo Shoot!
The highly-anticipated revival of Company opens on Broadway this March, but the cast is already in character. Watch below as Patti LuPone, Katrina Lenk, and the rest of the gang pose for a photo shoot!
???Door chimes, camera clicks, meet our company! Enjoy this behind the scenes look at our Broadway photoshoot!- COMPANY (@CompanyBway) January 15, 2020
?Performances begin March 2nd at the Jacobs Theatre. Get your tickets here a??i?? https://t.co/Bl7asWAL0i #CompanyBroadway pic.twitter.com/kRG7vTHsMK
Company will come home to New York this season, with opening night set for March 22, 2020 at Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The production will officially open on Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday following previews, which begin Monday, March 2. The production, directed by Marianne Elliott, will not be a replica of the version that recently ran in London's West End. It will feature an American cast, and some updates.
The full principal cast for Company includes Katrina Lenk as Bobbie, Patti LuPone as JoAnne, Rashidra Scott as Susan, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Matt Doyle as Jamie, Christopher Fitzgerald as David, Christopher Sieber as Harry, Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Etai Benson as Paul, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Kyle Dean Massey as Theo, and Bobby Conte Thornton as P.J.
At Bobbie's 35th birthday party all her friends are wondering why she isn't married; why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to have a family. The multi-award winning musical comedy about life, love and marriage includes Stephen Sondheim's iconic songs, "The Ladies who Lunch," "Being Alive," "Side by Side," and "You Could Drive a Person Crazy."
