Wake Up With BWW 11/2: Watch John Mulaney's Latest SNL Musical Parody, and More!

Catch up on all of today's top stories!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

John Mulaney guest-hosted SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE last night and brought all the laughs to our screen. Check out his latest musical parody, which includes Luck Be a Lady, Send in the Clowns, and more!

For the past few months, BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge has been asking his guests on Backstage Live about the importance of voting. Hear what they've had to say with our roundup of quotes!

Beth Malone's concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3pm. Check out a clip from the concert, which premiered this weekend!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) VIDEO: John Mulaney and the SNL Cast Parody 'Luck Be a Lady', 'Send In the Clowns' and More in New Skit

John Mulaney guest-hosted SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE last night and brought all the laughs to our screen.. (more...)

2) Theater Stories: The Queens of SIX, WAITRESS Box Office Records and More About Brooks Atkinson Theatre

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Today's Theater Stories features the Brooks Atkinson Theatre! Learn about the man for whom the theatre is named, how the theatre became a television studio for years, record-breaking hits like Waitress and more!. (more...)

3) BWW Review: THE THEATRE CHANNEL EPISODE 2

by Eleni Cashell

This Halloween-themed episode features Aimie Atkinson, Linzi Hateley, Sophie Isaacs, Bradley Jaden, Ria Jones, Josh Piterman, Jordan Shaw and Trevor Dion Nicholas singing tracks from shows including Beetlejuice, The Rocky Horror Show and Carrie.. (more...)

4) Broadway Stars Weigh In on the Importance of Voting and What's At Stake This Election

by Stephi Wild

For the past few months, BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge has been asking his guests on Backstage Live about the importance of voting. He has asked each of his guests to say a few words about what's at stake in the election, and why every vote counts.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays 'Bad Cinderella' as This Sunday's Singalong

Andrew Lloyd Webber has shared a video of himself playing 'Bad Cinderella' as this Sunday's Singalong! 'Bad Cinderella' was just released as the first single from Andrew Lloyd Webber's upcoming Cinderella musical.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Michael Feinstein

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Beth Malone's concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3pm. Learn more here!

- Broadway For Biden's weekly phone banking initiative continues today at 7pm, hosted by Aaron Sorkin and Bartlett Sher, along with cast members from the television series "The West Wing" and the Broadway company of Sorkin's adaptation of To Kill A Mockingbird.

- The Actors' Fund hosts its virtual gala today at 7pm, honoring Tony Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick and Emmy Award-winning actor, producer, and business owner Sarah Jessica Parker, and more!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Handel's Rodelinda, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Beth Malone Sings FUN HOME, WILD PARTY & More On The Seth Concert Series

The concert re-airs today at 3pm; watch a clip below!

What we're geeking out over: Tony-Winner Ari'el Stachel Joins DON'T WORRY DARLING, From Director Olivia Wilde

Ari'el Stachel, Tony Award-winner for his performance in The Band's Visit, has joined the cast of Olivia Wilde's upcoming thriller "Don't Worry Darling."

Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, and singer Harry Styles are also set to star. Wilde will appear in the film as well as directing; her previous work as a director includes "Booksmart."

What we're watching: Original Broadway Cast and Creatives of THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS Reunite

The Scottsboro Boys opened on Broadway 10 years ago today, on October 31, 2010. Director Susan Stroman, David Thompson (writer) and the Original Broadway Cast reunited to talk about the experience, and perform one of the signature songs from the show "Commencing In Chattanooga."

The film is by Julius Thomas III, and produced by Josh Breckenridge.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles