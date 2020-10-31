VIDEO: Original Broadway Cast and Creatives of THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS Reunite

The Scottsboro Boys opened on Broadway 10 years ago today.

The Scottsboro Boys opened on Broadway 10 years ago today, on October 31, 2010. Director Susan Stroman, David Thompson (writer) and the Original Broadway Cast reunited to talk about the experience, and perform one of the signature songs from the show "Commencing In Chattanooga."

The film is by Julius Thomas III, and produced by Josh Breckenridge.

Watch the documentary below:

Creatives:

Susan Stroman Director/Choreographer

David Thompson Writer

John Kander & Fred Ebb Composers

David Loud Musical Director

Paul Masse AMD

Original Broadway Cast

Joshua Henry Haywood Patterson

John Cullum Interlocutor

Colman Domingo Mr. Bones

Forrest McClendon Mr. Tambo

Sharon Washington The Lady

Christian Dante White Charlie Weems

Rodney Hicks Clarence Norris

Josh Breckenridge Olen Montgomery

Kendrick Jones Willie Roberson

Derrick Cobey Andy Wright

Julius Thomas III Roy Wright

Jeremy Gumbs Eugene Williams

James T. Lane Ozie Powell

E. Clayton Cornelius Ensemble

Clinton Roane Ensemble

Robin Walker Ensemble

J.C. Montgomery Ensemble

Cherene Snow Ensemble

