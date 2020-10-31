VIDEO: Original Broadway Cast and Creatives of THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS Reunite
The Scottsboro Boys opened on Broadway 10 years ago today.
The Scottsboro Boys opened on Broadway 10 years ago today, on October 31, 2010. Director Susan Stroman, David Thompson (writer) and the Original Broadway Cast reunited to talk about the experience, and perform one of the signature songs from the show "Commencing In Chattanooga."
The film is by Julius Thomas III, and produced by Josh Breckenridge.
Watch the documentary below:
Creatives:
Susan Stroman Director/Choreographer
David Thompson Writer
John Kander & Fred Ebb Composers
David Loud Musical Director
Paul Masse AMD
Original Broadway Cast
Joshua Henry Haywood Patterson
John Cullum Interlocutor
Colman Domingo Mr. Bones
Forrest McClendon Mr. Tambo
Sharon Washington The Lady
Christian Dante White Charlie Weems
Rodney Hicks Clarence Norris
Josh Breckenridge Olen Montgomery
Kendrick Jones Willie Roberson
Derrick Cobey Andy Wright
Julius Thomas III Roy Wright
Jeremy Gumbs Eugene Williams
James T. Lane Ozie Powell
E. Clayton Cornelius Ensemble
Clinton Roane Ensemble
Robin Walker Ensemble
J.C. Montgomery Ensemble
Cherene Snow Ensemble
