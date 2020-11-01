VIDEO: John Mulaney and the SNL Cast Parody 'Luck Be a Lady', 'Send In the Clowns' and More in New Skit
The skit features a man (Pete Davidson) buying underwear from a Times Square souvenir shop.
John Mulaney guest-hosted SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE last night and brought all the laughs to our screen.
One skit, featured a man by buying underwear from a Times Square souvenir shop, to the horror or everyone involved, and parodied famous Broadway showtunes including 'Luck Be a Lady', 'Send In the Clowns' and more.
Check out the skit below!
