VIDEO: John Mulaney and the SNL Cast Parody 'Luck Be a Lady', 'Send In the Clowns' and More in New Skit

The skit features a man (Pete Davidson) buying underwear from a Times Square souvenir shop.

John Mulaney guest-hosted SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE last night and brought all the laughs to our screen.

One skit, featured a man by buying underwear from a Times Square souvenir shop, to the horror or everyone involved, and parodied famous Broadway showtunes including 'Luck Be a Lady', 'Send In the Clowns' and more.

Check out the skit below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You