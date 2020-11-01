VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays 'Bad Cinderella' as This Sunday's Singalong

'Bad Cinderella' is the first single to be released from Webber's upcoming Cinderella musical.

Andrew Lloyd Webber has shared a video of himself playing 'Bad Cinderella' as this Sunday's Singalong! 'Bad Cinderella' was just released as the first single from Andrew Lloyd Webber's upcoming Cinderella musical.

Check out the video below!

It would only be fitting to have 'Bad Cinderella' as this Sunday's Singalong. I do hope you're enjoying the track. - ALW pic.twitter.com/DTmckdJ35y - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) November 1, 2020

Carrie Hope Fletcher will play Cinderella in the highly anticipated new production at the Gillian Lynne Theatre. She has starred in Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket), The Addams Family (UK Tour), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (UK Tour), Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre), and most recently played Fantine in Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre. She is also a bestselling author and social media personality.

The production, a complete reinvention of the classic fairytale, is based on an original idea by Emerald Fennell, the Emmy Award nominated lead scriptwriter of the second season of international smash hit Killing Eve, with a brand new score from the legendary composer and lyrics by David Zippel.

