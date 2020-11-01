VIDEO: Beth Malone Sings FUN HOME, WILD PARTY & More Tonight On The Seth Concert Series
Beth Malone is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series tonight! Check out a preview from the dress rehearsal and join us for the concert tonight and a replay of the concert on Monday, November 2 at 3pm ET!
BUY TICKETS
Beth Malone originated the leading role of Alison in the 2015 Tony Award winning musical Fun Home, which earned her a Tony nomination. She was most recently seen in the title role of the 2020 revival of The Unsinkable Molly Brown off-Broadway at The Transport Group, directed by Kathleen Marshall. For her performance as Molly Brown in that revitalized version of the Meredith Wilson classic musical, Beth was a 2020 Outer Critics Circle Award Honoree for Outstanding Actress in a Musical as well as a Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award nominee. Prior to that, she was seen as the Angel in the Tony Award Winning Broadway revival of Angels in America. She originated the role of June Carter Cash in Ring of Fire on Broadway, as well as the roles of Betty Jean in The Marvelous Wonderettes and Alison in Bingo off-Broadway. Other Off-Broadway and Regional credits include Fun Home (The Public Theater), The Unsinkable Molly Brown (MUNY St. Louis, Denver Center), Sister Act (Alliance Theatre), Annie Get Your Gun (CMT). On film, Malone can be seen in Taylor Hackford's The Comedian, co-starring opposite Robert DeNiro and Edie Falco. Other film credits include Hick with Eddie Redmayne, Twist of Faith, The Interview, and the upcoming Brittany Runs A Marathon opposite Jillian Bell. Beth appeared as the recurring character of Claudia Monarch (a surrogate Rachel Maddow) on CBS' Braindead. Other television credits include Bull, The Good Wife, Reno 911, Judging Amy, Laying Low, What's On?, One Minute Soaps and the Fox pilot Second Nature. She is the author and star of the critically acclaimed one-woman show Beth Malone: So Far.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: THE TODAY SHOW Hosts Reveal Their 'Best of Broadway' 2020 Halloween Costumes
The Today Show hosts always put together a great Halloween costume theme and this year they're showing Broadway some love!...
Lin-Manuel Miranda Launches New Soundwaves Art Collection To Raise Money For NoMAA Artist-in-Residency Program
Soundwaves Art Foundation has announced the release of an exclusive art collaboration with composer, lyricist, and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda to raise m...
Eddie Perfect Releases BEETLEJUICE - THE DEMOS! THE DEMOS! THE DEMOS! for Halloween
Ghostlight Records has announced that the new album from Eddie Perfect, Beetlejuice – The Demos! The Demos! The Demos! will be available as a Hallowee...
How Em Jaccs' RATATOUILLE Musical Became Theatre TikTok's Latest Trend
We got to chat with TikTok creator Em Jaccs, whose Ratatouille musical number has inspired an entire show that TikTok fans are demanding to bring to B...
VIDEO: Next on Stage High School Winner Terrence Bogan Debuts His Music Video for 'The Impossible Dream'
Terrence Bogan's single from Broadway Records is out now, with proceeds going towards The Actor's Fund!...
First Single From Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA, 'Bad Cinderella', Out Today
The first single from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella has been released today! Entitled 'Bad Cinderella', the single comes 50 years and three days af...