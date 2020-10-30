Tony-Winner Ari'el Stachel Joins DON'T WORRY DARLING, From Director Olivia Wilde

Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, and singer Harry Styles are also set to star.

Ari'el Stachel, Tony Award-winner for his performance in The Band's Visit, has joined the cast of Olivia Wilde's upcoming thriller "Don't Worry Darling."

Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, and singer Harry Styles are also set to star. Wilde will appear in the film as well as directing; her previous work as a director includes "Booksmart."

Don't Worry, Darling is set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert. Other plot details are being kept under wraps.

The film features a a screenplay by Katie Silberman based on a script by Shane and Carey Van Dyke.

Stachel made his Broadway debut as "Haled" in The Band's Visit, earning him the 2018 Tony Award for Featured Actor in a Musical. He originated the role at the Atlantic Theatre Company for which he received the Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk Award nominations. Regionally, Stachel has been seen in The Golem of Havana (Barrington Stage Company), in addition to workshops such as We Live in Cairo (New York Theatre Workshop) and The Visitor (The Public Theater).

