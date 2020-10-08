Wake Up With BWW 10/8: Randy Rainbow and Patti LuPone Sing GYPSY Parody, First Look at THE PROM, and More!

Catch up on all of today's top stories!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Randy Rainbow has released a new parody featuring the one and only Patti LuPone! Hear them perform a parody of Gypsy, called If Donald Got Fired!

Get a first look at photos from the upcoming film adaptation of The Prom, featuring Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, and more!

The Lincoln Project has created a video, titled Covita, a Trump-themed parody of Don't Cry For Me Argentina from the musical Evita.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) VIDEO: Randy Rainbow is Joined by Patti LuPone for Epic Parody- 'If Donald Got Fired'

by Stage Tube

In his latest musical parody, Randy Rainbow isn't just singing from Gypsy. He's singing for Gypsy with Patti LuPone! Watch below as he is joined by Broadway royalty to sing 'If Donald Got Fired.'. (more...)

2) VIDEO: The Lincoln Project Creates Trump-Themed EVITA Parody featuring Lisa Howard!

by Stage Tube

The Lincoln Project has created a video, titled Covita, a Trump-themed parody of Don't Cry For Me Argentina from the musical Evita.. (more...)

3) Photo Flash: See Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington & More in a First Look at THE PROM on Netflix

by TV News Desk

Broadway favorite 'The Prom' is coming to Netflix in a new film adaptation from Ryan Murphy! . (more...)

4) VIDEO: Amanda Kloots Speaks Out About Trump's Nonchalance Regarding COVID-19, 'It Was Like a Gut Punch'

Amanda Kloots, who recently lost her husband Nick Cordero due to COVID-19, is speaking out about Donald Trump's nonchalance in regards to the virus.. (more...)

5) 'We Must Save Broadway,' Writes Sarah Jessica Parker

by TV News Desk

Broadway, television, and film actress Sarah Jessica Parker wrote an impassioned op-ed in which she argued for the return of theatre, specifically as the lifeblood of New York City. . (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Nick Blaemire

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today at 12pm, Richie's special guest is Beth Leavel. Tune in here!

- Spencer Glass is chatting with Broadway's biggest stars for 10 minutes on our Instagram Live with 10 Minute Tidbits. Today's special guest is Kathryn Gallagher! Tune in here.

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Wagner's Die Walküre, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Next On Stage continues tonight at 8pm! This week, find out which college students made the cut for the Top 30. Tune in here.

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: How Alex Brightman Was Summoned Back for an Encore Performance as Beetlejuice

He's back! On Monday night on Cartoon's Network's Teen Titans Go!, Alex Brightman returned as Beetlejuice - this time in cartoon form. The two-time Tony nominee lent his voice to "Ghost With the Most" as a part of the network's Treat-A-Thon.

It's been 209 days since Broadway officially shut down and since Alex played his final performance at the Winter Garden Theatre. Now he tells us all about taking the show to the recording studio, why we need a cartoon reboot, and more!

What we're geeking out over: Patti LuPone, Morgan Freeman, Laurie Metcalf, Laura Linney & More Will Lead Spotlight On Plays

Producer Jeffrey Richards has just announced that Broadway's Best Shows, a new home for entertaining, engaging content, long form features and exclusive access to Broadway's Best, will continue its weekly "Spotlight On Plays" series on Thursday October 14, 2020 to benefit The Actors Fund.

What we're watching: Watch Broadway Stars Unite in Times Square to Sing SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles