VIDEO: Amanda Kloots Speaks Out About Trump's Nonchalance Regarding COVID-19, 'It Was Like a Gut Punch'

Amanda Kloots, who recently lost her husband Nick Cordero due to COVID-19, is speaking out about Donald Trump's nonchalance in regards to the virus.

Kloots appeared on CNN to talk to Chris Cuomo about how it felt to hear the president disregard the virus, saying "Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life."

"Honestly, it stopped me in my tracks," Kloots said. "I was sitting here, finishing dinner and I saw the tweet first. And then I turned on the news and saw him speak live, and it broke my heart. It was like a gut punch, bringing back everything we went through."

"To tell somebody to not be afraid of this disease that took a life, it took over 200,000 lives, it took over a million lives, it's like a dagger in the heart," she said.

Watch Kloots' full appearance on CNN below:

"It stopped me in my tracks... I saw the tweet first. And then I turned on the news and saw him speak live, and it broke my heart."



Nick Cordero's widow Amanda Kloots on President Trump downplaying Covid-19.



"It was like a gut punch bringing back... everything we went through." pic.twitter.com/LEjN4cIk7v - Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) October 7, 2020

This comes after Kloots took to Instagram yesterday to voice her opinions on Trump's comments, saying, "After you see the person you love the most die from this disease you would never say what this tweet says. There is no empathy to all the lives lost. He is bragging instead. It is sad. It is hurtful. It is disgraceful."

Nick Cordero died in July at 41 years of age at Cedar-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles after 91 days in the hospital.

In late March 2020, Cordero was admitted to Cedar-Sinai and after a number of false-negatives, was diagnosed with COVID-19. Due to his advanced condition, doctors placed him in a medically induced coma in order to begin an aggressive treatment, including putting him on a ventilator. Despite eventually being declared coronavirus-free, he continued to battle infections, unstable blood pressure, and other complications. During his treatment, Kloots shared the ups and downs of Cordero's battle against the coronavirus on social media.

