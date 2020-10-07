Breaking: Patti LuPone, Morgan Freeman, Laurie Metcalf, Laura Linney & More Will Lead Spotlight On Plays

The series will feature plays by Mamet, Lonergran, Chekhov and more!

Producer Jeffrey Richards has just announced that Broadway's Best Shows, a new home for entertaining, engaging content, long form features and exclusive access to Broadway's Best, will continue its weekly "Spotlight On Plays" series on Thursday October 14, 2020 to benefit The Actors Fund.

The star-studded series has added seven new special performances including Gore Vidal's THE BEST MAN (October 14), Kenneth Lonergan's THIS IS OUR YOUTH (October 20), David Mamet's RACE (October 29), David Mamet's BOSTON MARRIAGE (November 12), a new adaptation of UNCLE VANYA (November 19), a reunion with the original Broadway cast of Donald Margulies' TIME STANDS STILL (December 3) and Robert's O'Hara's BARBECUE (December 10).

The "Spotlight on Plays" events will be livestreamed at 8PM EST/5PM PST and available for a strictly limited amount of time. Tickets for all events are on sale now and sold exclusively on TodayTix. Ticket buyers can access the events through the TodayTix app or TodayTix.com at a "Pay What You Can" rate starting at $5. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to The Actor's Fund.

GORE VIDAL's THE BEST MAN

October 14, 2020 Starring in Alphabetical Order Elizabeth Ashley, Reed Birney, Matthew Broderick, Katie Finneran, Morgan Freeman, Julie Halston, Stacy Keach, Robert Krulwich, John Malkovich, Zachary Quinto, Phylicia Rashad, Robert Sella, Lee Wilkof, Vanessa Williams, Whitney Winfield with Sean Close, Travoye Joyner, Jered McLenigan, TJ Wagner. Directed by Michael Wilson. Kenneth Lonergan's THIS IS OUR YOUTH

October 20, 2020 Starring Lucas Hedges, Paul Mescal, Grace Van Patten. Directed by Lila Neugebauer. David Mamet's RACE

October 29, 2020 Starring David Alan Grier, Ed O'Neill, Alicia Stith, and Richard Thomas. Directed by Phylicia Rashad. David Mamet's BOSTON MARRIAGE

November 12, 2020 Starring Patti LuPone, Rebecca Pidgeon, Sophia Macy. Directed by David Mamet. Anton Chekhov's UNCLE VANYA

November 19, 2020 Starring Alan Cumming, Samira Wiley, Constance Wu, Ellen Burstyn, Manik Choksi, K. Todd Freeman, Mia Katigbak, Anson Mount. Narrated by Gabriel Ebert. Directed by Danya Taymor. Adapted by Neil LaBute. Donald Margulies' TIME STANDS STILL

December 3, 2020 Starring the Original Broadway Cast: Eric Bogosian, Brian d'Arcy James, Laura Linney, Alicia Silverstone. Directed by Daniel Sullivan Robert O'Hara's BARBECUE

December 10, 2020 Starring Carrie Coon, Colman Domingo, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, Annie McNamara, S. Epatha Merkerson, Laurie Metcalf, David Morse, Kristine Nielsen, Tamberla Perry, Heather Simms. Directed by Robert O'Hara.

The "Spotlight on Plays" series is Created and Executive Produced by Jeffrey Richards and Produced by Patty Baker/Good Productions, Rebecca Gold, Jayne Baron Sherman, Iris Smith with Jim Glaub and Jacob Soroken Porter. Select productions in the series are also produced by Ken Greiner, Louise L. Gund, Terry Schnuck, Ted Snowdon and The Shubert Organization.

The play series launched in May 2020 with David Mamet's NOVEMBER starring John Malkovich, Patti LuPone, Dylan Baker, Ethan Phillips and Michael Nichols; Joshua Harmon's SIGNIFICANT OTHER, reuniting the original Broadway cast; and A.R. Gurney's LOVE LETTERS starring Bryan Cranston and Sally Field.

Broadway's Best Shows is a new home for entertaining, engaging content, long form features and exclusive access to Broadway's Best!

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services. Visit www.actorsfund.org.

TodayTix takes the drama out of theater ticketing. With prices that can't be beat, an app and website that are simply enjoyable, and all the theater you could ever imagine - it's created a new generation of theatergoers. TodayTix set out to get more people to the theater by taking the confusion out of buying tickets. The company made a traditional industry adapt to today's audiences with an easy-to-use app, an impressive variety of shows, and first-to-market digital Lottery and mobile Rush programs (which have generated over 400 million impressions on social media). With its seamless platform and impressive reach, TodayTix works with over 1,500 partners in 16 markets to attract and engage audiences from around the world. Since launch in 2013, over six million theatergoers across the world have enjoyed a show because of it. During 2020's intermission, TodayTix has temporarily rebranded as TomorrowTix, as a way of looking forward. Theater is more than a show; it's a community, and as the landscape evolves, TomorrowTix looks toward a future with new ways to watch, engage, and explore as part of a more inclusive and accessible space for everyone. To learn more, visit www.todaytix.com or download TodayTix for iOS or Android.

Since March 18th, 2020, The Actors Fund has provided more than $8.2 million in emergency financial assistance to 6,939 people who work in performing arts and entertainment. With shutdowns on Broadway and in film and television, theater, concerts, dance, music and many other areas of entertainment, the need is great and growing. This emergency financial assistance is helping our most vulnerable and those in financial crisis with assistance for basic living expenses such as essential medications, to help prevent evictions, and to pay for food or utilities.

As the situation with Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve, The Actors Fund has transitioned to online and phone- based services, which remain available for everyone in the performing arts and entertainment community. These services include: Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund, visit http://www.actorsfund.org/Donate.

