VIDEO: The Lincoln Project Creates Trump-Themed EVITA Parody featuring Lisa Howard!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Update: The tune is sung by Broadway favorite Lisa Howard.

The Lincoln Project has created a video, titled Covita, a Trump-themed parody of Don't Cry For Me Argentina from the musical Evita.

Some of the lyrics include, "Don't cry for me White House staffers, the truth is I will infect you," and "I broke my promise, won't keep my distance."

UPDATE:

Broadway veteran Lisa Howard (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, It Shoulda Been You) just revealed that she is the voice behind the parody. Sing it, Lisa!

This comes after Patti LuPone also made an Evita-themed tweet in regards to Trump.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, LuPone tweeted a photo of Trump on the balcony of the White House, after returning from the hospital following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

"I still have the lung power and I wore less makeup," LuPone quipped, referencing her performance in Evita, where she iconically performed on a balcony. She then went on to reference the election, stating, "This revival is closing November 3rd."

I still have the lung power and I wore less makeup. This revival is closing November 3rd. pic.twitter.com/vRQ4LepACv - Patti LuPone (@PattiLuPone) October 6, 2020

The Lincoln Project is an American political action committee formed in late 2019. The goal of the committee is to prevent the reelection of Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election and defeat his supporters in the United States Senate. In April 2020, the committee announced their endorsement of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You