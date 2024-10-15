WICKED Movie Ticket Pre-sales Soar; Becomes Fandango's Number 2 for First-Day Sales of 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fandango, the online movie ticketing service, announced that Universal Pictures’ new cinematic event, Wicked, is Fandango’s No. 2 first-day ticket pre-seller of 2024, only behind blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine. The film is also the best PG-Rated first-day ticket pre-seller of 2024 and the No. 3 best PG-Rated first-day ticket pre-seller of all time; only behind the theatrical hits of Frozen II and The Lion King (2019).

“Fan anticipation for the cinematic masterpiece Wicked is incredibly high for what is set to be a one-of-a-kind must-see theatrical event,” said Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango Ticketing. “The success of the film’s first-day ticket sales is a testament to fans’ love for this iconic property, and the off-the-charts appetite to see this beloved story come to life on the big screen.”

To celebrate tickets being on sale, Fandango is also offering U.S. fans the chance to win a trip to Oz. Moviegoers who purchase a ticket on Fandango to Wicked will automatically be entered to win a trip to the film’s Los Angeles premiere. Additioanlly, fans that buy a ticket to Wicked in IMAX®, will receive an exclusive Wicked Collector’s Pin Pack, which includes a Shiz University pin and an exclusive IMAX® pin. Tickets for Universal Pictures’ Wicked are on sale now on Fandango.

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 26, 2025. Be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!