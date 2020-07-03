Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, July 3- It's HAMILTON Day!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, July 3, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

3:00 AM

Hamilton on Disney+ - The original Broadway cast appearing in the film include Tony Award® winners Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Tony Award® nominees Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton. The film is described as a "leap forward in the art of 'live capture'" which transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way. Combining the best elements of live theater, film, and streaming, the result is a cinematic stage performance that is a wholly new way to experience "Hamilton." click here

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Stretch & Strength - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Cardio Fitness Burst | Shaye Hopkins - This class will help strengthen the cardiovascular system, tone muscles, and boost balance and flexibility. Join Shaye as she cheers you on through a high energy, low impact cardio and bodyweight workout, focusing on core, strength and Fun! Fun! Fun! click here

Hamilton Cast Reunion - The original cast of the Tony Award-winning musical "Hamilton" will reunite for a special broadcast event. Hamilton Virtual Cast Reunion, hosted by SiriusXM's Seth Rudetsky, will feature the cast gathering via Zoom as they recall their favorite memories and mishaps of the show, the impact of the founding fathers and seeing the musical through the lens of current events, and the upcoming live-capture film "Hamilton" which premieres worldwide on Disney+ on July 3. Listeners can catch Hamilton Virtual Cast Reunion on SiriusXM's On Broadway channel click here

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - Ballet for Life Lecture with Finis Jhung click here

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Song/Story Time with Lauren Molina and Noodle click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Inspector Pulse has many different moods and he discovers that there are more MODES than major and minor that fit his moods! It is a major discovery! click here

12:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Acting Through Song | Josh Lamon - Josh has been one of New York City's top audition coaches and is thrilled to taking this adventure with you. Josh approaches his coaching as a mentor would. Not just caring about the material and the specific audition but also the performer and their future goals helping assist them make a war plan for how to conquer this city one step at a time. His clients have booked principal roles in: West Side Story (Film and 2019 Revival), Rise (NBC), Inside Amy Schumer, Frozen (Broadway and Tour), Mean Girls (Broadway And Tour), Wicked (Broadway and Tour) and countless others. www.JoshLamon.com click here

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

Michael Flatley's Celtic Tiger - Michael Flatley, the internationally acclaimed master of dance returns to the stage to spearhead his powerful new dance spectacular, Celtic Tiger. With incredibly powerful music, unbelievable costumes and breathtaking special effects, Celtic Tiger is an epic masterpiece that fuses the spirit and history of Ireland with dance and music. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Daily Rituals Workshop (Episode 61) Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts Explore daily rituals by creating visual narratives and choreographies based on everyday objects found at home. click here

Battery Dance TV- Musical Theatre - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Dance Party with Vasthy Mompoint click here

Battery Dance TV- Hip Hop for Kids - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

4:00 PM

Marie's Crisis Weekend Warm-Up - Stuck inside and dying for a reason to sing out? Well get your vocal chords stretched and ready, because you're about to belt your way into this weekend! click here

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Live with Atlantic | Composer's Corner - Stephen Trask & Peter Yanowitz. We've asked some of our favorite composers to play us their cut songs, brand new tunes, and old classics. This edition of Composer's Corner features This Ain't No Disco composers Stephen Trask & Peter Yanowitz. click here

5:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Ensemble Singing | Nathan Lucrezio - Have you always wanted to learn the singing numbers from your favorite Broadway Shows? In Nathan's Broadway Vocal Class we will do just that! First we will focus on how to approach your voice through a proper vocal and physical warm up. Followed by working on a specific selection from a Broadway Musical. The focus is versatility, and understanding how to sing within an Ensemble. Reading music is a plus but not a necessity! click here

Virtual Halston - Special guest Mo Rocca! click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Rumba - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Dance Cardio with Matthew Johnson Harris click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Mozart's Don Giovanni Starring Marina Rebeka, Barbara Frittoli, Mojca Erdmann, Ramón Vargas, Mariusz Kwiecien, Luca Pisaroni, and Štefan Kocán, conducted by Fabio Luisi. From October 29, 2011. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Dizzy's Club is bringing "the best jazz room in the city" to your home. Join us every week for livestream living room concerts from some of Dizzy's Club's favorite musicians. click here

8:00 PM

Rule of 7x7 - RULE OF is an ongoing series that premieres 7 brand-new 10 minute plays by 7 different writers. For each show, every playwright comes up with one rule, then the 7 playwrights create new plays using all 7 rules. Some past rules have been: "Bright sunshine." and "Somewhere on page one: a back-handed compliment, followed by ten seconds of silence." and "'This reminds me of the time I (an action) with (a person).'"with one rule, then the 7 playwrights create new plays using all 7 rules. Some past rules have been: "Bright sunshine." and "Somewhere on page one: a back-handed compliment, followed by ten seconds of silence." and "'This reminds me of the time I (an action) with (a person).'" click here

Downtown Variety Take 12 - Over the past two and a half months, La MaMa and CultureHub have teamed up to create Downtown Variety, which uses emerging technologies to create a new venue for artistic expression and creative connections. Powered by LiveLab, a browser-based media-router CultureHub is developing for networked collaboration between artists, technologists, and audiences. Featuring: Shauna Davis, Timothy White Eagle, Aaron Samuel Davis, Anna Kang, and eugene the poogene with video art by Lívia Sá click here

Stars in the House - Special guests TBA click here

LUNGS: IN CAMERA - Old Vic: IN CAMERA will present a run of socially distanced performances of Duncan MacMillan's LUNGS with Claire Foy and Matt Smith. click here

Joe's Pub Live - Performer, composer, activist, musicologist - these roles are all infused into Jeremy Dutcher's art and way of life. His music, too, transcends boundaries: unapologetically playful in its incorporation of classical influences, full of reverence for the traditional songs of his home, and teeming with the urgency of modern-day struggles of resistance. A member of Tobique First Nation in New Brunswick, Jeremy first did music studies in Halifax before taking a chance to work in the archives at the Canadian Museum of History, painstakingly transcribing Wolastoq songs from 1907 wax cylinders. "Many of the songs I'd never heard before, because our musical tradition on the East Coast was suppressed by the Canadian Government's Indian Act." Jeremy heard ancestral voices singing forgotten songs and stories that had been taken from the Wolastoqiyik generations ago. click here

9:30 PM

THOM PAIN (based on nothing) - Multi award-winning Toby Schmitz is one of Australia's finest actors, giving revelatory performances on almost every stage in the country. Chameleon-like, Schmitz is a master of the tragic and the comic, which is exactly why it makes perfect sense for him to take on Will Eno's acclaimed one-man show. In front of 9 cameras streaming globally, one of our acting powerhouses steps into this towering play. click here

