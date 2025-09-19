Videos You Missed This Week: THE OUTSIDERS, HADESTOWN, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! Fall has officially arrived and a new season is very much in swing. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending September 19, 2025 with videos from Hadestown, The Outsiders, and more!

This week, The Roundtable is thrilled to welcome drag superstar Rosé as she steps into the magical world of Finding Neverland in Rochester. Known to fans worldwide for her powerhouse vocals, razor-sharp wit, and unforgettable turns on stage and screen, Rosé now brings her charisma and artistry to this beloved musical. Watch in this video! (more...)

The first-ever Broadway revival of the Tony Award-winning ART, by Yamina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton is now running on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre. The production stars Neil Patrick Harris, Bobby Cannavale and James Corden, and is directed by Scott Ellis. Watch in this video as we take you inside opening night! (more...)

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge sat down with Downton Abbey stars Hugh Bonneville, Allen Leech, and Kevin Doyle, who looked back at the past 15 years of the series and shared favorite memories from their time on set. Check out the interview now. (more...)

Matte Martinez has officially taken over the role of ‘MJ’ in MJ on Broadway. Watch in this video as he gives a very special sneak peek of 'Smooth Criminal' onstage at the the Neil Simon Theatre. (more...)

Gotta get outta Skid Row? Just head to somewhere that's green with the new star of Little Shop of Horrors, Madeline Brewer. Watch in this exclusive video as Brewer joins us at the beautifully renovated Laurie Beechman Theatre to perform her stunning rendition of Audrey's 'I want' song, 'Somewhere That's Green.' (more...)

Watch in this video as Emma Hunton is joined by Andy Roninson on the piano at the beautiful Laurie Beechman Theatre to perform, 'Make Peace with Your Demons' from Exorcistic. (more...)

Rehearsals are officially underway for the North American tour of The Outsiders, the Tony Award winning Best Musical. The tour will tech and launch at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre in Buffalo, NY, before its official opening in Tulsa, OK. Watch in this video as the cast tells us more about the tour ahead! (more...)

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge sat down with Downton Abbey stars Joanne Froggatt and Laura Carmichael, who shared memories from their experience making a series that continues to connect with viewers worldwide. (more...)

Go inside the Ambassador Theatre in new photos and video as Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino makes her Broadway debut. Sorvino stepped into the role of Roxie Hart tonight, September 15, in Broadway’s record-breaking production of Chicago. (more...)

Prehaps no director has made a more profound impact on Broadway and West End stages in recent years than Jamie Lloyd. After astounding audiences with his take on Sunset Boulevard (Tony winner for Best Revival of a Musical) last season, he returned to London this summer to yet again dazzle audiences with a daring new production of Evita, starring Rachel Zegler. Watch more in this video. (more...)

What goes into making the music of our favorite Broadway shows? How do Broadway composers make our favorite characters sing and our favorite scenes come alive? BroadwayWorld is finding out with Notes on a Score. Today we continue the series with Gwendolyn Sanford and Brandon Jay, who wrote the score for the coolest new off-Broadway musical Romy & Michele. Watch in this video! (more...)

BroadwayWorld is excited to share an exclusive clip from Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror, the new documentary about the cult classic musical. In the new clip, creator Richard O'Brien sings a rendition of the fan-favorite number 'Time Warp,' while playing along on his guitar. Check it out now. (more...)

Wayne Brady and Taye Diggs recently joined the cast of the Moulin Rouge! as Harold Zidler and The Duke of Monroth, respectively. Watch in this video as they chat more about their time in the spectacular show so far. (more...)

Judy Craymer had a dream... and she made it a reality. After ABBA broke up in 1982, when she was a production assistant for Tim Rice, Craymer pitched her big idea for a musical based on the beloved band's music. In the decades following, she turned that idea into an empire. Watch in this video! (more...)

This week on a BroadwayWorld exclusive, we welcome Matteo Bocelli, carrying on the legendary Bocelli name while forging his own artistic path. Watch in this video. (more...)

Five new souls are traveling way down to Hadestown this fall! That's right, for the first time since the beloved musical opened in 2019, new actors are entering the show at once, taking on the iconic principal characters. (more...)