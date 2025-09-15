Video: Mira Sorvino Takes Her First Broadway Bow In CHICAGO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Go inside the Ambassador Theatre in new photos and video as Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino makes her Broadway debut. Sorvino stepped into the role of Roxie Hart tonight, September 15, in Broadway’s record-breaking production of Chicago.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Mira Sorvino most recently starred as Rosemary in the Starz horror-comedy Shining Vale, and appeared in Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story: Impeachment (FX) as Monica Lewinsky’s mother, Marcia Lewis. She previously worked with Murphy on Netflix’s Hollywood.

On film, Sorvino has been seen in Stuber opposite Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani; The Expecting for director Mary Harron; Sound of Freedom opposite Jim Caviezel; and Lamborghini opposite Gabriel Byrne. She won the Academy Award, Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice Award, and New York Film Critics Circle Award for her role in Woody Allen’s Mighty Aphrodite.

Her wide-ranging credits include Spike Lee’s Summer of Sam, Guillermo del Toro’s Mimic, cult classic Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, Robert Redford’s Quiz Show, Ted Demme’s Beautiful Girls, Antoine Fuqua’s The Replacement Killers, and Terry George’s Reservation Road.

On television, Sorvino has appeared in Badland opposite Bruce Dern, Condor with William Hurt and Max Irons, Startup with Ron Perlman, Modern Family, and BBC America’s Intruders opposite Millie Bobby Brown. She has also produced Griffin Dunne’s Famous (Cannes Film Festival) and the documentary Freedom to Broadcast Hate.

Chicago plays at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC). Tickets are available at chicagothemusical.com.

Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus