Videos You Missed This Week: SUNSET BLVD, ROMEO + JULIET, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! Fall 2024 is here at last, which means that a whole new bunch of Broadway and off-Broadway shows are opening soon. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending October 25, 2024 with videos from Sunset Blvd., Romeo + Juliet, and more!

On Monday, women of Broadway unite for a one-night-only benefit of Carmel Dean’s song cycle Well-Behaved Women, directed by Schele Williams. Watch as we bring you exclusive highlights from inside rehearsals! (more...)

Time is running out to submit for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage Season 5, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. (more...)

50th Street was feeling the love last night, where Romeo + Juliet officially opened on Broadway. Go inside the big opening night with the cast and creative team, including Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor, in this video. (more...)

Up next at Second Stage Theater is Amy Berryman’s play, WALDEN, directed by Whitney White and starring Emmy Rossum, Zoe Winters, and Motell Foster. Watch as the full company gathers to chat more about the new play in this video. (more...)

For the first time in modern American history, the national tour of a Broadway show performed for the military community at U.S. military installations. The national tour of COME FROM AWAY, a Tony-award-winning musical, performed an exclusive live concert version of the show at three military installations, organized by the USO and No Guarantees Productions. Check out video from inside the special concerts. (more...)

Welcome to another Edition of “The Roundtable” on Broadway World. This week we welcome Helen J. Shen to tell us all about “Maybe Happy Ending” now in Previews over at the Belasco! (more...)

Welcome to another edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! This week, we’re excited to welcome the incredible Helen J Shen, currently starring in Maybe Happy Ending - now in previews at the Belasco Theatre! (more...)

It's been 23 years since Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years premiered at Chicago's Northlight Theatre. Whitney White was there to see it, and this season, she is at the helm of the first ever Broadway production. watch as she tells us more in this video. (more...)

Jessica Vosk will return to Broadway in Hell's Kitchen, replacing Shoshana Bean, who originated and received a Tony Nomination for her role. Watch as she explains more in this video. (more...)

BroadwayWorld will partner with artist Emily Grace Tucker this Broadway season for the new releases of her iconic Sheet Music Art, benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Check out her latest piece for Sunset Boulevard here. (more...)

In this brand-new episode of The Broadway Cast, we're diving deep into the world of belters—those powerhouse voices that light up the stage and leave audiences in awe. Join our fabulous guests, Ciara Renée, Charity Angél Dawson, and Jasmine Forsberg, as they share their insights, experiences, and favorite belting moments from the Great White Way! (more...)

Did you know that Chicago marks Alyssa Milano's first time on Broadway? BroadwayWorld caught up with her in between shows to find out some more of her very own Broadway Firsts! Watch in this video. (more...)

The Radio City Rockettes are back in rehearsals to perfect their iconic precision choreography from the beloved Christmas Spectacular. In this video, go inside rehearsals with director/choreographer Julie Branam as they kick their way through “Sleigh Ride' and the “Christmas Lights” finale. (more...)

Jamie Lloyd's new revival of Sunset Boulevard opened at the St. James Theatre, marking Nicole Scherzinger's Broadway debut in the Olivier Award-winning role. She isn't the only Norma Desmond, however. Mandy Gonzalez takes her first bow as the Norma Alternate, performing in certain performances every week. She explains in this video! (more...)

Something's beginning at New York City Center next week. The annual gala presentation for 2024 is Ragtime. In this video, watch as the cast and creative team get ready for the start of performances and talk about how they're approaching the production! (more...)

For the first time in modern American history, the national tour of a Broadway show performed for the military community at U.S. military installations. (more...)

Get a first look at photos and video of the cast of Left on Tenth starring Peter Gallagher and Juliana Margulies ahead of the show’s opening night on Wednesday, October 23! (more...)

Watch Hatty Ryan King (Zoe) and Michael Fabisch (Evan) perform 'Only Us' from the new national tour of Dear Evan Hansen in this exclusive video clip. (more...)

The acclaimed revival of Sunset Boulevard opened and BroadwayWorld was on hand to chat with the entire cast after the curtain came down. Check out interviews with Nicole Scherzinger and more in this video. (more...)

Atlantic Records has released WARRIORS, the groundbreaking new concept album from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis, available everywhere now. BroadwayWorld was on the red carpet for the release! Watch footage here! (more...)