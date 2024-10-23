Video: The Rockettes Line Up for the 2024 Christmas Spectacular

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



They're back! With just two months left until Christmas, the Radio City Rockettes are back in rehearsals to perfect their iconic precision choreography from the beloved Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes.

This year, the Rockettes line welcomed 17 new Rockettes from ten states – New Jersey, Arizona, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas and Pennsylvania – and one foreign country – Belgium. All of the new Rockettes came through Rockettes Conservatory, the dance company’s no-fee intensive training program that serves as an inclusive talent pipeline for the dance company.

Go inside rehearsals with director/choreographer Julie Branam as they kick their way through “Sleigh Ride" and the “Christmas Lights” finale.

Photo Credit: Emma Wannie/MSG Entertainment