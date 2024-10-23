Video: Meet the Company of Second Stage's WALDEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Up next at Second Stage Theater is Amy Berryman’s play, WALDEN, directed by Whitney White and starring Emmy Rossum, Zoe Winters, and Motell Foster. WALDEN began previews on October 16th and will officially open on November 7th at the Tony Kiser Theater.

"I read this play three years ago when I was very early postpartum after my first child, during COVID. It felt very apocalyptical for me in so many ways, hormonal and otherwise," explained Rossum during a break from rehearsals. "The journey of these two sisters, who are trying to save the world that is on the precipice of collapse, and in radically different ways... [it's] the idea that two roads can diverge."

In the near future, Stella (Rossum) and her fiancé, Bryan, are waiting at their remote cabin for Stella’s estranged twin sister, Cassie (Winters). Raised by their astronaut father to be NASA scientists, the twins have taken different paths: Cassie has just returned from a successful moon mission, while Stella has left NASA behind. When they reunite, old conflicts reignite, forcing the sisters to choose between staying on Earth or pursuing a future in space, as humanity’s fate hangs in the balance.

"I love this play," added White. "It makes me laugh, cry, ponder the choices I might have to make in the future, and yet I never want it to be over. I think the audience is going to experience that."

Watch as the full company gathers to chat more about the new play in this video.