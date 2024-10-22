BroadwayWorld Will Collab with Artist Emily Grace Tucker on Sheet Music Watercolors

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld is excited to partner with artist Emily Grace Tucker this Broadway season for the new releases of her iconic Sheet Music Art, benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Digital and print versions of Emily's show-specific watercolor creations will be available to purchase via EGT Creative, with a portion of proceeds being donated to Broadway Cares. Additionally, the original artwork, signed on opening night by each Broadway cast will be donated to Broadway Cares to be auctioned off at a later date.

“As a performer I have always advocated that artists have multiple creative outlets." Emily told BroadwayWorld. "I started painting as an adult to give myself a sort of 'brain break' from the NYC hustle, and fell in love. I originally learned with acrylic paint and would travel with watercolor on my theater contracts. I had painted an acrylic piece on some old 1940s single song sheet music as an experiment, and knew I had something, but I was not sure how I was going to expand on it. Then on a particularly long contract in summer of 2019 I spent my free time testing paper, ink, printers etc. to figure out how I could do custom art on sheet music and by 2020, sheet music art was born!

"I have spent the last 4 years building my small business and establishing a rapport with Broadway producers and casts and crew. This year after Daniel Radcliffe auctioned off my art at the curtain call of Merrily We Roll Along for $3,400 to support Broadway Cares, I knew this small business had grown into a massive opportunity to commemorate and honor some of musical theater’s biggest moments. To be asked to collaborate with Broadway World and be able to support Broadway Cares?! What a DREAM. What an opportunity!”

Stay tuned as Emily hits the red carpet for all of this fall's biggest shows and watch as the cast of Sunset Boulevard signs her artwork in this video!