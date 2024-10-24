Video: Inside Rehearsals for RAGTIME at New York City Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Something's beginning at New York City Center next week. The annual gala presentation for 2024 is Ragtime- the sweeping, powerful musical adaptation of E.L. Doctorow’s novel of the same name features music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Terrence McNally.

Winner of four Tony Awards in 1998, Ragtime follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the turn of the 20th century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker Jr. (Joshua Henry) and his sweetheart Sarah (Nichelle Lewis); a wealthy white family led by Mother (Caissie Levy); and Latvian immigrant Tateh (Brandon Uranowitz) along with his Little Girl (Tabitha Lawing).

"It's a show that made a huge impact on me as a young person," Levy told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I saw it in the out-of-town tryout because it was in Toronto and I'm from a city nearby. When I was 13 or 14, I saw Audra [McDonald] and Marin [Mazzie] and Brian [Stokes Mitchell] and probably Brandon Uranowitz as the little boy. Now he's one of my best friends and I fall in love with him later in the show! It's a bit wild to think about it."

"I got to New York when I was 22," added Henry. "Folks said, 'Oh, you'll sing that one day.' Now I'm a father of three; I've seen some things; I've lived some life. It feels so organic to walk into this role of someone who is obsessed with music, tries to be a leader in the community, and develops this love for his child. It feels very close to me right now."

Watch in this video as the whole cast chats more about the exciting new production, director Lear deBessonet explains her vision for the show, and so much more!