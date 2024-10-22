Photos & Video: LEFT ON TENTH Starring Julianna Margulies & Peter Gallagher

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at photos and video of Left on Tenth ahead of the show’s opening night on Wednesday, October 23!

Based on Delia Ephron’s bestselling memoir, this warm and witty new play is directed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman and stars Julianna Margulies, Peter Gallagher, Peter Francis James and Kate MacCluggage The company also includes Thomas Michael Hammond and Sarah Grace Wilson as understudies.



When she least expects it, Delia, beloved novelist and screenwriter of You’ve Got Mail, reconnects with a man from her past and falls into her own romantic comedy. What starts with an unlikely spark blossoms into a love story that seems to defy all odds in the face of life’s challenges. Left on Tenth tells the messy, beautiful true story of a woman discovering how to embrace the unpredictable and open her heart again.



The production features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Jeff Mahshie, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington and Itohan Edoloyi, sound design by Jill BC Du Boff, projection design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, wig design by Michael Buonincontro, and animal training by Special Tony Award honoree William Berloni Theatrical Animals, Inc.