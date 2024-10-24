Video: To Adrienne Warren, THE LAST FIVE YEARS Is a 'Huge Responsibility'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's been 23 years since Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years premiered at Chicago's Northlight Theatre. Whitney White was there to see it, and this season, she is at the helm of the first ever Broadway production.

"I think it is one of the most special musicals in the American canon, and that I get to bring it to Broadway is bananas," the Tony nominee told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I will be giving it my best!"

On the opening night red carpet for Sunset Boulevard, Tony winner Adrienne Warren echoed similar sentiments. "To bring Cathy to Broadway is a blessing unlike anything I have ever known. I have to say it's also a huge responsibility because I know how many people love this show! I'm gonna do my best, I promise."

Watch in this video as both chat more about the much-anticipated revival.