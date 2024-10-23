Video: Jessica Vosk on Joining HELL'S KITCHEN- 'It Feels Right!'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As BroadwayWorld reported just last week, there's a new Jersey coming to town! Jessica Vosk will return to Broadway in Hell's Kitchen, replacing Shoshana Bean, who originated and received a Tony Nomination for her role.

"I met with Alicia Keys a few weeks ago," Vosk told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge on opening night of Sunset Boulevard. "We had an amazing time togehter and they called the next day and said, 'Do you want to come into the show?' and I said, 'Are you sure you have the right Jessica?'"

Watch as she explains more in this video.